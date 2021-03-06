Golf Course Parking Lot Lighting Upgrade

The City of Coronado’s contractor began work last week on a project to install new lighting for the Coronado Golf Course parking lot. The work will impact parking at the Golf Course.

The lighting is more than 20 years old and at the end of its useful life. The project was approved in late January and includes replacing the existing lighting with unobtrusive LED lighting that will improve illumination and energy efficiency. Measures were taken to reduce light trespass on the surrounding neighborhood.

Twenty-two bollards will be removed and 36 hardwired and 24 solar-powered light bollards, as well as eight new wall sconces, will be installed. The phases of the parking lot closures is noted in the maps below: