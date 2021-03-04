InclusioNado Launches Little Free Library Diversity Book Drop

As part of their ongoing community education initiative, local organization InclusioNado has launched a diversity book program with the Little Free Libraries in Coronado: a Little Library Book Drop.

Each month InclusioNado will select a recognized book that promotes positive messages of diversity and inclusion. The first selection is the children’s book, Ninth Ward, by Jewell Parker Rhodes that was a New York Times bestseller and earned the Coretta Scott King Honor book designation. This book tells the story of Lanesha, a young black girl living in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Readers will learn about Lanesha’s experience with the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in the poor and predominantly black neighborhood of New Orleans’ Ninth Ward. The book is recommended for ages 10 and up but is an interesting and educational read for middle school through adults. Fifth-grader Anna Thoms recently read Ninth Ward and shared her view, “An interesting tale about the disaster of Hurricane Katrina. I learned how some of the people there had to struggle to survive and how the people of New Orleans lost so many things that were important to them.”

InclusioNado has placed 20 copies of Ninth Ward in the Little Free Libraries around Coronado. InclusioNado books are marked with the InclusioNado label on the spine and front cover of the book. The community is invited to read the book, talk about it with their friends and neighbors, and return the book to a Coronado Little Free Library for others to enjoy. Through reading and discussion, InclusioNado hopes to enhance Coronado’s understanding of complex racial issues.

The Little Free Library program started in Coronado in 2015 with one free library but has expanded to include over 15 libraries around town. These small “libraries” are based on the “take a book, leave a book” premise encouraging book sharing within the Coronado community.

The Little Free Library non-profit organization sells little library kits, but many of Coronado’s little libraries are unique creations that reflect their owners’ design ideas. A map of registered Little Free Libraries can be found at https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/ although there are additional library locations that may not be listed.

Map of Coronado’s Little Free Libraries

The InclusioNado Little Free Library Book Drop program launched in time for the Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt that takes place Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10 am to 1 pm. Attendees can follow clues around town to find Little Free Libraries and enjoy prizes along the way.

InclusioNado welcomes community input for future little library book selections and donations to support the program.

Visit www.inclusionado.org for further information.