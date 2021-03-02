Presentation on Redistricting, the Census, Voting Rights and More

On Saturday, February 27th, the Coronado Democratic Club heard a fascinating presentation by Kathay Feng, the National Redistricting Coordinator for Common Cause. Kathay has been with Common Cause for 15 years and previously served as the Executive Director of California Common Cause.

Common Cause was founded in 1970 by John Gardner, a former Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, as a non-partisan, grass roots lobbying organization often referred to as the “people’s lobby.”

Feng’s presentation covered the history and evolution of the redistricting process, how the census impacts redistricting, and an overview on various federal and state laws which would impact voting rights, voting methods and voter turnout in 2022 and beyond.

Her presentation may be accessed through the following links:

Video link: https:// coronadodemocrats.com/wp- content/uploads/2021/02/ Kathay-Feng_Coronado-2.27.21. mp4

PDF link: https:// coronadodemocrats.com/wp- content/uploads/2021/02/2021- Coronado-Redistricting-HR1-CA- and-US-KF-0227.pdf