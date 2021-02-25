Thursday, February 25, 2021
Military

Navy EOD shows CNO Current and Near-Future Unmanned Capabilities of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force

By Managing Editor

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Nick Stoner, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, discusses unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) capabilities with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday at Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 23. Gilday visited Sailors from the EODGRU-1 enterprise to see how Navy EOD is evolving operational concepts and investing in capabilities to build a more agile and resilient fleet. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited components of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 at Naval Base Point Loma, Calif., Feb. 23, to learn how the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) is utilizing and developing unmanned system (UMS) capabilities that enable the fleet and Joint Force to execute a full spectrum of military operations.

- Advertisement -

Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean McNamara briefed Gilday on how the Mark 18 Model 1 Swordfish and Mark 18 Model 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) currently used by Navy EOD give theater commanders a wide range of options in the maritime domain.

“He is extremely knowledgeable about UUVs, and we talked about my experience employing their capabilities,” said McNamara, a UMS operator who has deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet while with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1.

- Advertisement -

Lt. Cmdr. Nick Stoner and the CNO discussed emerging technologies being developed by Navy EOD and integration of those capabilities with surface, submarine and special operations forces.

“It’s really about the aggregation of enabling technologies,” said Stoner about the development of advanced sensors, deep-learning algorithms and data transport pathways. “This is allowing us to process and analyze data on the vehicles, during mission and disseminate that critical information in the timely manner required by the fleet.”

- Advertisement -

“Our engineering teams are the behind the scenes heroes. Multivehicle collaborative autonomy is not a future concept anymore; the capabilities will be embedded in our fleet vehicles sooner than many anticipate,” said Stoner, a Navy EOD officer at EODGRU-1.

Further advancements will increase the capabilities of Navy EOD to illuminate and reduce threats that prohibit freedom of maneuver in the blue water and littoral environments, said Stoner.

“It was a great,” said McNamara about Gilday’s visit, adding “it doesn’t get much better” than earning the CNO’s challenge coin.

EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the NECF that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland.

Operating from Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., EODGRU-1 oversees the manning training and equipping of EODMU-1, 3, 5 and 11; Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1; EOD Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 1; and EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1. EODGRU-1 is also capable of deploying to command task forces in theater.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Panelized Construction Comes to Coronado – New Home Framed in a Week

Building a new home is an exciting endeavor, and it typically takes months to see significant progress. But a new construction project at the...
Read more
Military

Emerald Keepers Partners with Naval Base Coronado to Remove Marine Debris

Last Friday, Emerald Keepers proudly partnered with Naval Base Coronado’s Environmental division to clean up “Delta Beach,” bringing approximately 80 volunteers to comb the stretch of San Diego...
Read more
Military

Industry Suppliers Make Donation to Operation Homefront

A coalition of leading brands brought together by Coronado-based MyMilitarySavings.com (MMS) is continuing to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure its...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Thankful for Vaccinations at Coronado Site

Submitted by Richard and Mila SusskindDuring the past month, my wife and I had the good fortune to get both our vaccination doses at...
Read more
Community News

Vaccinations to Open to Teachers, Law Enforcement, Food Workers on Saturday

The County of San Diego announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will open Saturday, Feb. 27, to people who work in emergency services, child care...
Read more
Community News

Centennial Park Retaining Wall Project

On March 1, the Port of San Diego, in partnership with the City of Coronado, will begin installing a new retaining wall at Centennial...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.