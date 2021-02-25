Thursday, February 25, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsPeople

CHS Interact Club Requesting Donations for Tijuana Orphanage

By Chloe Berk

The Coronado High School (CHS) Interact Club is inviting the community to support a donation drive for La Hacienda orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. Requested items include toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, cleaning supplies, detergent, and cereal. Donated items can be dropped off in the tall blue cardboard box at the CHS front office at 650 D Avenue between 8 am and 3 pm, through Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The box near the CHS office where donations can be dropped off through March 6.

- Advertisement -

La Hacienda is a part of a network of orphanages in Northern Baja, Mexico, run by Corazon de Vida. As a private orphanage, La Hacienda receives limited government support and is dependent on outside donations to cover their expenses. Over 50 children of all ages live at La Hacienda, located just minutes from the Mexico-United States border.

CHS Interact Club is a student service club sponsored by Coronado Rotary Club. Both clubs have partnered with Corazon de Vida for several years. In prior years, Interact Club members visited La Hacienda three to four times a year to complete projects, take donated items, and visit with the children. The COVID pandemic forced CHS Interact Club to cancel their visits for the foreseeable future. However, Interact club remained committed to helping La Hacienda during these difficult times. In spring 2020, Interact Club and Coronado Rotarians raised $7,465 to support technology for La Hacienda’s transition to online learning.

- Advertisement -

Since Interact Club is not able to visit La Hacienda this year, President Declan Dineen ‘22 created the donation drive to continue their tradition of support. Declan spoke to La Hacienda’s director to learn what supplies they needed most. Declan shared, “This is the first year we’re taking part in a drop off drive with the Orphanage, we’re in high hopes we can receive lots of generous donations.”

Interact Club is excited and thankful for all donations from the community. Questions and comments can be directed to Declan Dineen: ddineen4@aol.com.

RELATED:

Virtual Learning for Hacienda Orphanage: Rotary Finds a Way

- Advertisement -

Giving with a Heart, A Rotary and CHS Interact Club International Program in Our Backyard

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Chamber Raises $10,000 For Health Care Worker Lunches

A remarkable $10,000 (and counting!) has been raised by Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham to provide lunches for the Sharp Coronado Hospital staff...
Read more
Community News

Vaccinations to Open to Teachers, Law Enforcement, Food Workers on Saturday

The County of San Diego announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will open Saturday, Feb. 27, to people who work in emergency services, child care...
Read more
Community News

Centennial Park Retaining Wall Project

On March 1, the Port of San Diego, in partnership with the City of Coronado, will begin installing a new retaining wall at Centennial...
Read more
Education

“Enchanted” Celebrations for CHS 2021 Homecoming

Coronado High School (CHS) celebrated a unique 2021 Homecoming week. Usually held in the fall with the traditional parade, football game and dance, this...
Read more
Business

Panelized Construction Comes to Coronado – New Home Framed in a Week

Building a new home is an exciting endeavor, and it typically takes months to see significant progress. But a new construction project at the...
Read more
People

Katy Green and The Porch Ladies – Making Masks for the Community (video)

 Katy Green has lived in Coronado for half a century, devoting her life to health care as a nurse at Sharp Coronado Hospital before...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Easy and Efficient COVID-19 Testing Experience in Coronado

My phone rang with the dreaded news that I had recently been in close contact with someone who was asymptomatic but tested positive for...
Read more
Education

CUSD Mourns the Loss of Employee Donnie Walton

Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) employee Donald Walton passed away on December 21, 2020 from cancer at the age of 59. Lovingly known as...
Read more
Community News

Infectious Bacterial Outbreak Among San Diego Dogs

San Diego has seen an outbreak of a bacterial infection among dogs that is called leptospirosis. The San Diego Country of Health and Human...
Read more
Community News

“Christmas Star” Shining on Dec. 21 for First Time Since 1226

Coronado is decorated and festive with holiday lights, and on Monday, December 21, 2020, Coronado residents should look to the skies after sunset for...
Read more
Business

Coronado Grocery Stores Stocked for Stay Home Order

The recent revised Southern California stay home order limits non-essential activities, but allows for essential activities such as grocery shopping. Coronado grocery stores are...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.