CHS Interact Club Requesting Donations for Tijuana Orphanage

The Coronado High School (CHS) Interact Club is inviting the community to support a donation drive for La Hacienda orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. Requested items include toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, cleaning supplies, detergent, and cereal. Donated items can be dropped off in the tall blue cardboard box at the CHS front office at 650 D Avenue between 8 am and 3 pm, through Saturday, March 6, 2021.

La Hacienda is a part of a network of orphanages in Northern Baja, Mexico, run by Corazon de Vida. As a private orphanage, La Hacienda receives limited government support and is dependent on outside donations to cover their expenses. Over 50 children of all ages live at La Hacienda, located just minutes from the Mexico-United States border.

CHS Interact Club is a student service club sponsored by Coronado Rotary Club. Both clubs have partnered with Corazon de Vida for several years. In prior years, Interact Club members visited La Hacienda three to four times a year to complete projects, take donated items, and visit with the children. The COVID pandemic forced CHS Interact Club to cancel their visits for the foreseeable future. However, Interact club remained committed to helping La Hacienda during these difficult times. In spring 2020, Interact Club and Coronado Rotarians raised $7,465 to support technology for La Hacienda’s transition to online learning.

Since Interact Club is not able to visit La Hacienda this year, President Declan Dineen ‘22 created the donation drive to continue their tradition of support. Declan spoke to La Hacienda’s director to learn what supplies they needed most. Declan shared, “This is the first year we’re taking part in a drop off drive with the Orphanage, we’re in high hopes we can receive lots of generous donations.”

Interact Club is excited and thankful for all donations from the community. Questions and comments can be directed to Declan Dineen: ddineen4@aol.com.

