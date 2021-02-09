Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Soledad Place

Victim reported items, including car registration, taken from unlocked vehicle.

Burglary on 10th Street

Victim reported skin care products stolen. Total loss approximately $1000.

Petty Theft at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Attempted Kidnapping Report on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue

Suspect grabbed a child. Child was able to run away.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism on Adella Avenue

Victim reported parked vehicle had a broken rear window.

Vandalism on Prospect Place

Victim reported vehicle keyed overnight.

Petty Theft at Christ Episcopal Church on 9th Street

Victim reported backpack and laptop stolen.

Arrests:

1/31/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

2/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street

22 year old female

2/2/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

28 year old male

2/2/2021: Burglary and Trespassing – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

2/3/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Thor Street

48 year old male

2/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of McCain Boulevard

32 year old female

2/4/2021: Theft of Vehicle and Larceny – Felony on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

49 year old male

2/5/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1100 block of 9th Street

39 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

