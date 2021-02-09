Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft on Soledad Place
Victim reported items, including car registration, taken from unlocked vehicle.
Burglary on 10th Street
Victim reported skin care products stolen. Total loss approximately $1000.
Petty Theft at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Attempted Kidnapping Report on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue
Suspect grabbed a child. Child was able to run away.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Unknown injury reported.
Vandalism on Adella Avenue
Victim reported parked vehicle had a broken rear window.
Vandalism on Prospect Place
Victim reported vehicle keyed overnight.
Petty Theft at Christ Episcopal Church on 9th Street
Victim reported backpack and laptop stolen.
Arrests:
1/31/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
48 year old male
2/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street
22 year old female
2/2/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
28 year old male
2/2/2021: Burglary and Trespassing – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
48 year old male
2/3/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Thor Street
48 year old male
2/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of McCain Boulevard
32 year old female
2/4/2021: Theft of Vehicle and Larceny – Felony on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue
49 year old male
2/5/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1100 block of 9th Street
39 year old male