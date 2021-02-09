Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Soledad Place

- Advertisement -

Victim reported items, including car registration, taken from unlocked vehicle.

Burglary on 10th Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported skin care products stolen. Total loss approximately $1000.

Petty Theft at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect shoplifted items.

Attempted Kidnapping Report on Ocean Boulevard and G Avenue

Suspect grabbed a child. Child was able to run away.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism on Adella Avenue

Victim reported parked vehicle had a broken rear window.

Vandalism on Prospect Place

Victim reported vehicle keyed overnight.

Petty Theft at Christ Episcopal Church on 9th Street

Victim reported backpack and laptop stolen.

Arrests:

1/31/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

2/1/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street

22 year old female

2/2/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

28 year old male

2/2/2021: Burglary and Trespassing – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

2/3/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Thor Street

48 year old male

2/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of McCain Boulevard

32 year old female

2/4/2021: Theft of Vehicle and Larceny – Felony on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

49 year old male

2/5/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 1100 block of 9th Street

39 year old male