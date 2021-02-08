Monday, February 8, 2021
Business

Last Minute Tax Tip For The Self-Employed

Promoted Partner Concert

By Orion Capital Management LLC

If you, like many, have earned some income from self-employment during the pandemic, you may have already set up an Individual 401K to shelter some of that income from your 2020 tax bill.  Establishing and funding an Individual 401(k), also known as a Solo 401(k), may be one of the best ways to both cut your tax bill and rapidly build your retirement nest egg.

Tax tips for self employed Orion Capital

- Advertisement -

But what if you missed the December 31, 2020 deadline to set up your Individual 401(k)?  In this case, you actually still have an option.  Because the deadline to set up and fund a SEP-IRA is later than for an Individual 401(k), you can still shelter some of your 2020 income between now and your tax filing deadline by establishing and funding a SEP-IRA.  You will most likely not be able to contribute as much to a SEP-IRA as an Individual 401(k), but some tax savings is better than no tax savings.  In our view, this short window of time is the only time that the SEP-IRA offers an advantage over the Individual 401(k).

First, What Is An Individual 401(K) And Is It Better Than A SEP-IRA?

A SEP-IRA:

- Advertisement -

An Individual 401(k):

  • Must be established by December 31 of the year you want to contribute (funding can come later)
  • Allows you to contribute 25% of profits (wages), with a 2020 contribution limit of $57,000. This includes a $19,500 “salary deferral” contribution.
  • Plan owners over 50 may also make an additional $6,500 “catch-up” contribution for a total of $63,500
  • Click here for more information about 401(k)s.

 The relative advantage of an Individual 401(k) over a SEP-IRA, however, is most stark for individuals at lower income levels. Let’s look at an example under both plans:

  • Someone earning $50,000 of income from self-employment could contribute $12,500 to a SEP, saving roughly $3,125 in taxes (@ a 25% assumed rate).
  • This same person, however, would be able to contribute $32,000 to an Individual 401(k). $12,500 plus $19,500 of salary deferral, saving roughly $8,000 in taxes (@ a 25% assumed rate).
  • Thus, at lower levels of self-employment income, the Individual 401(k) offers much better tax-savings potential.
- Advertisement -

Because you can usually make a larger contribution to an Individual 401(k) than to a SEP-IRA, the Individual 401(k) is usually a superior choice for self-employed individuals with no employees. Higher contributions mean more tax savings and faster growth of your retirement account.

So, If You Missed The December 31 401(K) Deadline, What Can You Do?

If you would be better off using an Individual 401(k) to build your retirement nest egg but missed the December 31 deadline to establish one, you can take two steps:

  1. Establish a SEP-IRA before your 2020 tax filing deadline and make the maximum allowable SEP contribution for 2020.
  2. Then, in 2021, establish an Individual 401(k) and roll the assets from the SEP into the new 401(k) and use the 401(k) as your retirement plan going forward.

Please contact us if you would like to us to offer our views on how, for your particular circumstances, you can best cut your tax bill while saving for retirement.

If you earn over $100,000 in self-employment income, read more about what we consider the most powerful retirement plan, called a defined benefit plan. Visit us at: Defined Benefit Plan Solutions.

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Mike “The Flower Guy” Delivers Joy as Floral Industry Struggles

While the determinantal effects of COVID-19 are obvious in many industries, there are others we don't often think of. Mike "The Flower Guy" shares...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Launches Fruit-Forward Hard Seltzer; Promotes New Director of Marketing

Over the last year, Coronado Brewing Company has been hard at work, developing and perfecting the recipes behind the company’s first packaged beyond-beer beverage...
Read more
Business

Discover the Charm of Charisma

Intuitively creative is an apt description for Shannon Wiegel, owner of Charisma, a local gift store that is a “go to” for gifts and...
Read more
Business

A Brand New Way To Support Bay Books – From The Comfort Of Your Home!

Bay Books may have had to downsize to squeeze into its stylish new location at 1007 Orange Avenue, but owner Angelica Muller has found...
Read more
Business

Tune In: Ad to Air During Super Bowl Connected to Coronado Local

“It’s a bit surreal to know that much like Tom Brady, we’re headed to the Super Bowl,” Raindrop's CEO and Coronado resident Jacques Spitzer...
Read more
Business

Wag’n Tails Works to Remain a Necessary Gem with Competitive Pricing

Hanging on by the skin of their teeth is how Wag’n Tails owner Melanie Parks describes how small business is doing presently.“I just think...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Own A Small Business? This May Be Your Best Tax Move For 2020

If you own a successful small business or professional practice, it is not (yet) too late to make a last-minute move to save big...
Read more
Business

Stocks Skip Summer Vacation

The third quarter of 2020 marked the second consecutive quarter of the rapid and improbable global equity market recovery from the coronavirus lockdown lows...
Read more
Business

Investors’ Sense of SNOW

In Smilla’s Sense of Snow, a 1997 Danish thriller film based on Peter Hoeg’s novel of a similar name, heroine Smilla Jaspersen (played by...
Read more
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

by Peter Thoms, CFABig Day For Stock SplitsOn Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will...
Read more
Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement, Part 3

by Jeff Rotherham, CFP®, MSAFP Defeating The Horsemen Part III of IIIThis is part three of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horseman of Retirement Income”. In part...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.