Last Minute Tax Tip For The Self-Employed

If you, like many, have earned some income from self-employment during the pandemic, you may have already set up an Individual 401K to shelter some of that income from your 2020 tax bill. Establishing and funding an Individual 401(k), also known as a Solo 401(k), may be one of the best ways to both cut your tax bill and rapidly build your retirement nest egg.

But what if you missed the December 31, 2020 deadline to set up your Individual 401(k)? In this case, you actually still have an option. Because the deadline to set up and fund a SEP-IRA is later than for an Individual 401(k), you can still shelter some of your 2020 income between now and your tax filing deadline by establishing and funding a SEP-IRA. You will most likely not be able to contribute as much to a SEP-IRA as an Individual 401(k), but some tax savings is better than no tax savings. In our view, this short window of time is the only time that the SEP-IRA offers an advantage over the Individual 401(k).