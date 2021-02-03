Welcome to the Coronado Food Hall!

From French patisserie to Japanese sushi, authentic Italian to party time Mexican, the Coronado Food Hall showcases every available option for island dining.

Simply visit www.coronadofoodhall.com and you will find each Coronado eatery listed with clear contact information and easy click buttons taking you through to their online Delivery or Pickup pages.

“With our go-to favorites it is easy to forget that Coronado has over 70 restaurants and cafes offering well over 1,000 delicious dishes,” notes Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham. “We wanted to give residents a quick and easy one-stop-shop when it comes to meal selection. You can choose a restaurant by location from Ferry Landing to the Cays, or by category from seafood to sandwiches.”

It is wonderful to have the option to dine outdoors once more but it is also really handy to know you can place an order online and pick it up at a set time en route to the office or school gates, or have food delivered to your door when you want to stay safe and cozy indoors.

If you are someone who lives on their phone, you will love the added option to view the Coronado Food Hall on the Coronado Chamber’s brand new inCoronado App.

Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy masterminded the six-month evolution of the app and is excited to see the Chamber’s distinctive boathouse logo appear on her phone screen, alongside the classic icons for Instagram, Venmo et al.

“I’m all about efficiency and I love it when tech helps my day run smoothly. Now I can just pick up my phone, tap the inCoronado app, click on Eat & Order and I know that soon I’ll have a happy tummy!”

At a time when our restaurants need our support more than ever, this is a great new way to treat our tastebuds, so click and order today!

Here are your Four Steps to Food Heaven:

Visit coronadofoodhall.com to peruse your options

Follow @coronadochamber on Instagram to see a different Coronado restaurant featured every day

Check Orange Avenue Deals & Specials on Facebook (@orangeavenuedeals) for the latest discounts and family meal deals, etc.

Download the inCoronado app for easy access to the Eat & Order button

These technology tools were developed with funds from Chamber of Commerce members, the City of Coronado, and Discover Coronado.