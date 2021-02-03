Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Democratic Club Hosts Geneviéve Jones-Wright

By Managing Editor

 

Geneviéve Jones-Wright of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

On Saturday, January 30th, the Coronado Democratic Club hosted Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the Executive Director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance aka MoGo (www.moralgovernance.org). Ms. Jones-Wright has degrees from the University of San Francisco (BA), Howard University (JD), and California Western School of Law (LLM). Her presentation focused on the need for increased oversight and better budget transparency in police departments, regardless of community size. She also explained how the term “defund the police” is often misinterpreted as calling for an end to local enforcement; when in fact, it represents a desire to reimagine and reinvent community policing, while also reallocating funding for law enforcement to reduce the need for an armed, uniformed officer to respond to every 9-1-1 call.

Ms. Jones-Wright’s entire presentation will be put on the Coronado Democratic Club’s website under Links to the archives (www.coronadodemocrats.com).

The club’s next general meeting will be held via Zoom on Saturday, February 27th.

 

Editor’s Note: Geneviéve Jones-Wright will be part of an online panel event of the Coronado Community Read on Wednesday, February 17 at 11 am, along with San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas and Shawn McClondon of the Sisters Cities Project. They will discuss the importance of addressing racial issues in communities and moving forward with inclusivity.

 

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

