Sunday, January 24, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado Community Read Events Kick Off in February

By Chloe Berk

Stamped book cover
The Coronado community selected “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi for the 2021 Coronado Community Read.

Coronado adults, teenagers, and kids are encouraged to participate in the 2021 Coronado Community Read with events throughout the month of February. This year’s book is Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi. The nonfiction historical narrative was published in 2016 and won the National Book Award for Nonfiction that same year. Stamped was selected by the community out of five book finalists with almost 200 more votes than the closest title.

- Advertisement -

Kelly Purvis, Senior Management Analyst for the city supporting Arts and Culture, and the liaison to the Cultural Arts Commission, shared some details of the book. Stamped from the Beginning addresses the history of racist ideas that developed in our nation’s founding. The book shows how racist ideas lead to racist practices and mindsets, which helps to explain some of the ongoing societal issues in our country today.

Kelly Purvis, Senior Management Analyst and liaison to Cultural Arts Commission.

- Advertisement -

 

Purvis said, “Stamped raises uncomfortable truths about our past and how it has impacted our present. In 2021, our aim with this program is to create an open and cordial dialogue on an issue that affects all of us and how our community can go forward positively.”  

- Advertisement -

The June 2020 March Against Racism for the Coronado schools.

According to 2019 Census Bureau data, Coronado’s population is only 3.6% Black or African American. However, recent events, including the June 2020 March Against Racism, indicate that the book is relevant for discussion.

At 608 pages, Stamped from the Beginning is longer than previous Community Read book selections. Purvis shared, “While it is a long, and at times dense, book, Kendi’s style makes it easy to read.”

For younger readers, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi is a young adult version of the book. Purvis said that it does an excellent job of condensing the information (it’s 321 pages) without losing any of the importance of the main work. The children’s book selection is The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson.

Community Read February events 2021

Community Read events are scheduled for adults, teens, and kids throughout February, which coincides with Black History Month. In addition to multiple book discussions, there is an author lecture with Kendi, an author reading with Woodson, film discussions, panel discussions and more (are virtual of course). Download a PDF of the calendar of events here and find all events on the library’s website. Most events require advance registration through the library’s website in order to receive the Zoom link.

Panel Discussions

For the two panel discussions, the Coronado Library is bringing in diverse voices, including local leaders in racial justice and equity. Purvis pointed out that all panelists have extensive experience in their fields and will bring a unique voice to the events.

The first online panel at 11 am on Thursday, February 4 features Laura Castañada of the Union-Tribune and LaMonica Peters of CBS Channel 8 who will discuss how the media covers racial issues and the importance of minority voices. 

The second online panel is on Wednesday, February 17 at 11 am, and includes San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas, Geneviéve Jones-Wright of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance, and Shawn McClondon of the Sisters Cities Project, who will discuss the importance of addressing racial issues in communities and moving forward with inclusivity.

Book Discussions

Members of the Coronado community are additionally invited to join in the library hosted Zoom sessions on February 9, February 20, and February 25 to discuss their experience reading Stamped from the Beginning.

Film Discussions

On February 11, watch the documentary I Am Not Your Negro using your Coronado library card access to Kanopy. After viewing, join the 11am Zoom discussion about the film.

One of the final Community Read events for 2021 is a February 23 screening of the PBS documentary movie, Whose Streets?, that covers the 2014 Ferguson uprising in response to the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown. 

Readers of Stamped from the Beginning might also be interested in Kendi’s 2019 follow-up book, How to Be An Anti-racist, that moves beyond history to identify actions to uproot racism in society.

The Coronado Public Library has 20 print copies, four digital copies, and 20 audio books available of Stamped from the Beginning, and eight print copies, one digital copy, and 21 audio books of the young adult version, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”While the rain is certainly...
Read more
Community News

County Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65 and Older

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for health care professionals and people 75 and older at multiple sites in the region. Image: County of...
Read more
Community News

Busting the Five Most Common VA Loan Myths

A VA home loan is a $0-down mortgage option that is issued by private lenders and partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs...
Read more
City of Coronado

Housing Group Sues Coronado – City Says ADU Policies Comply with State Laws

The City of Coronado is adamant that its ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) laws meet state mandated standards, but the city is being sued by...
Read more
City of Coronado

Ocean Blvd Project, Restaurant Compliance, Federal Lobby Report Discussed at Council Meeting

The Ocean Blvd enhancement project has garnered an outpouring of public opinion. For the council meeting on January 19, 28 community comment letters were...
Read more
Community News

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time, 2021 Version ~ Craving Cookies for a Cause

Who can argue with tradition? Especially when it involves delicious cookies that have been around since 1917. Even before the 1918 flu pandemic, Girl...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place...
Read more
People

Coronado Teen Publishes Book of Short Stories: “The End of Heaven”

Coronado local and high school junior, Jamie Piearcy, spent quarantine time writing her first book, The End Of Heaven: Explore the Depravity of True...
Read more
Entertainment

Coronado Youth Play “Among Us” to Connect Virtually

While kids have long loved playing video games, a new multi-player online game has become increasingly popular among kids of all ages in Coronado...
Read more
Community News

King Tides Swamp Coronado Beaches

A morning walk on the Coronado beaches this past weekend proved challenging due to the exceptionally high water level known as the King Tides....
Read more
Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Dining

Seasonal Specials Spice Up or Sweeten Your Cup of Joe

The recent chilly weather (for SoCal) gets people thinking about the holidays and the associated flavors that pop up at favorite coffee spots. In...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.