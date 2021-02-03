Blair King Selected as Finalist for City Manager Position in Bainbridge Island

Out of 66 applications, Blair King, Coronado’s City Manager, has been selected as a finalist for the City Manager position in Bainbridge Island, WA. King has been serving as Coronado’s City Manger since 2010. The Coronado Times reached out to the City Manager’s Office for comment and received this statement:

Blair King has received a job offer from the City of Bainbridge Island but has not made any decision public at this time.

The City of Bainbridge Island will be conducting an online community meeting (via Zoom) on February 10th, 2021 to learn more about King. The following is courtesy of the City of Bainbridge Island:

City Council Directs Contract Negotiations to Begin with City Manager Finalist:

The City Council on Jan. 26 directed its consultant, Ron Holifield of Strategic Government Resources (SGR), to move forward with contract negotiations with City Manager finalist Blair King.

“I am absolutely convinced that [King] is a superb fit for our community and our City organization, that he has the experience to address the issues that we’re facing right now, and that he will help us realize our vision for the future of the island,” Deputy Mayor Kirsten Hytopoulos said during the Jan. 26 Council discussion.

King has served as City Manager of Coronado, California since 2010, and has 36 years of local government experience, which includes 25 years as a City Manager at cities throughout California. King holds a Master of Public Administration and bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno. Read his resume and the “first year game plan” he was tasked with preparing as part of the selection process.

The next steps include contract negotiations facilitated by SGR. In addition, there will be further discussion with the public and City Council, details of which will be shared at a later date.

Source: City of Bainbridge Island

