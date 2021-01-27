SS Monte Carlo Resurfaces After Big Storm (Video / Photos)

The wind, rain and tides worked together to reveal “buried treasure” in Coronado this week. The SS Monte Carlo is displaying her rusted hull at the Coronado Shores beach (aptly nicknamed, Shipwrecks). It crashed onto our shores on January 1, 1937.

The video and photos are from January 27th, 2021 at 2:15pm PST. If you head out to explore the wreck, please be aware of the sharp and rusted edges sticking out of the sand.

Buried treasure? The SS Monte Carlo was uncovered again in Coronado. ⚓️ https://t.co/ueO7nfuVeZ #coronado pic.twitter.com/A4dOBAUjMV — Coronado Times News (@CoronadoIsland) January 27, 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BONUS FOOTAGE FROM THE PAST:

To learn more about how this ship crashed into Coronado Beach, start watching the next video at the 6:30 mark:

Another wonderful video with even more history about this ship:

Don’t get fooled by this April 1, 2012 post about Bruce Johnson finding silver coins from the wreckage. 🙂