COVID-19 Vaccinations: Current Phases & Tiers, Registration Websites, 2-1-1

Positive news on the COVID-19 front this week as California lifted the Stay Home Order and the County of San Diego went back to Purple Tier restrictions and guidelines which allow some personal services, like salons and barber shops, as well as outdoor dining at restaurants to resume (masks are still required, as is social distancing). With a plethora of quickly changing information regarding both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, we reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital and the City of Coronado to get answers to some common questions.

Senior Vice President and CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital Susan Stone gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations.

County of San Diego Vaccination Phases as of January 21, 2021:

- Advertisement -

Once someone’s job/health/age puts them in a phase or tier to be vaccinated, what is the best way to get the vaccine at Sharp Coronado Hospital or other San Diego locations?

All of the County Community Vaccination Sites including Sharp Coronado, Sharp Grossmont and Sharp Chula Vista use the County Vaccination Appointment Website. Due to the large demand, appointments fill up very quickly. We encourage everyone to check the site often as appointments pop up in the automated system periodically. Also, the appointments are only posted a week at a time, checking the system on the weekend will help to identify when the next week’s appointments post for booking.

What is the best way for homebound elderly in Coronado to get their vaccine?

- Advertisement -

Phoning 2-1-1 offers those 75 and older with assistance making COVID-19 vaccination appointments. For those who are homebound, seeking direction from a primary care provider or in home care provider may be of assistance. For those who are able to get in a car, the Petco Park location offers a drive through vaccine experience and may be an option for some.

How many people have you vaccinated in Coronado? And through the entire Sharp Healthcare System? Have all the employees been vaccinated?

As of January 24, 2021, the Sharp Coronado Community Vaccine location has vaccinated 1768 individuals.

As of January 24, 2021, the Sharp HealthCare Community Vaccine locations, in total, have vaccinated 17,585 individuals.

As of January 25, 2021, 17,778 Sharp HealthCare Employees have received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,002 Sharp HealthCare Employees have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharp continues to offer first dose and second dose vaccines for employees throughout the system. To date, 71% of the highest risk group 1 and 64% of group 2, of the initial tier have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Can you give an update on the COVID-19 patient numbers in the ICU, both in Coronado and throughout Sharp Healthcare?

As of January 25, 2021, Sharp Coronado Hospital has 15 patients in the ICU, not all of whom are COVID-19 positive, with 199 ICU patients throughout the entire Sharp HealthCare System. Across Sharp HealthCare, we have experienced a recent drop in the total number of COVID-19 patients. We look forward to seeing this same trend in the ICU at some point in the near future.

- Advertisement -

City of Coronado spokesperson Janine Zúñiga said that the city has created a link for Coronado residents to schedule vaccinations at www.coronado.ca.us/vaccine. She emphasized the need to be patient and keep trying due to high volume. The site has been impacted as more eligible groups are added, and vaccine centers have been impacted by recent weather.

The phased vaccination plan, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aims at the prevention of morbidity and mortality and preservation of societal functioning:

Federal : For the CDC’s detailed plan on the phased implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the CDC site here.

: For the CDC’s detailed plan on the phased implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the CDC site here. State : The California Department of Public Health uses the CDC guidelines to create its allocation plan for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state website here.

: The California Department of Public Health uses the CDC guidelines to create its allocation plan for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state website here. County: For San Diego County residents, the best place to check the current vaccination phase groupings is on the county site here.

Testing

For testing, appointments can be made for the testing site here in Coronado. The city has partnered with Kahala Biosciences to offer three types of COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Coronado Boathouse. Tests offered include:

– RT-PCR Viral tests for active COVID-19 infection; with results in three to four business days (covered by most insurances; may require additional cost if deductible has not been met)

– Rapid Antibody detects antibodies in the immune system, not the virus itself; with same-day results (covered by most insurances; may require additional cost, if deductible has not been met)

– Rapid Antigen tests for active COVID-19 infection, same day results (self-pay required is $85, not typically reimbursed through insurance)

For more information on test types, visit FDA – Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics.