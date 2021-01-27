Wednesday, January 27, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Current Phases & Tiers, Registration Websites, 2-1-1

By Jennifer Velez

Positive news on the COVID-19 front this week as California lifted the Stay Home Order and the County of San Diego went back to Purple Tier restrictions and guidelines which allow some personal services, like salons and barber shops, as well as outdoor dining at restaurants to resume (masks are still required, as is social distancing). With a plethora of quickly changing information regarding both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, we reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital and the City of Coronado to get answers to some common questions.

Senior Vice President and CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital Susan Stone gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations.

County of San Diego Vaccination Phases as of January 21, 2021:

- Advertisement -

Once someone’s job/health/age puts them in a phase or tier to be vaccinated, what is the best way to get the vaccine at Sharp Coronado Hospital or other San Diego locations?

All of the County Community Vaccination Sites including Sharp Coronado, Sharp Grossmont and Sharp Chula Vista use the County Vaccination Appointment Website. Due to the large demand, appointments fill up very quickly. We encourage everyone to check the site often as appointments pop up in the automated system periodically. Also, the appointments are only posted a week at a time, checking the system on the weekend will help to identify when the next week’s appointments post for booking.

What is the best way for homebound elderly in Coronado to get their vaccine?

- Advertisement -

Phoning 2-1-1 offers those 75 and older with assistance making COVID-19 vaccination appointments. For those who are homebound, seeking direction from a primary care provider or in home care provider may be of assistance. For those who are able to get in a car, the Petco Park location offers a drive through vaccine experience and may be an option for some.

How many people have you vaccinated in Coronado? And through the entire Sharp Healthcare System? Have all the employees been vaccinated?

  • As of January 24, 2021, the Sharp Coronado Community Vaccine location has vaccinated 1768 individuals.
  • As of January 24, 2021, the Sharp HealthCare Community Vaccine locations, in total, have vaccinated 17,585 individuals.
  • As of January 25, 2021, 17,778 Sharp HealthCare Employees have received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,002 Sharp HealthCare Employees have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Sharp continues to offer first dose and second dose vaccines for employees throughout the system. To date, 71% of the highest risk group 1 and 64% of group 2, of the initial tier have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Can you give an update on the COVID-19 patient numbers in the ICU, both in Coronado and throughout Sharp Healthcare?

As of January 25, 2021, Sharp Coronado Hospital has 15 patients in the ICU, not all of whom are COVID-19 positive, with 199 ICU patients throughout the entire Sharp HealthCare System. Across Sharp HealthCare, we have experienced a recent drop in the total number of COVID-19 patients. We look forward to seeing this same trend in the ICU at some point in the near future.

- Advertisement -

City of Coronado spokesperson Janine Zúñiga said that the city has created a link for Coronado residents to schedule vaccinations at www.coronado.ca.us/vaccine. She emphasized the need to be patient and keep trying due to high volume. The site has been impacted as more eligible groups are added, and vaccine centers have been impacted by recent weather.

The phased vaccination plan, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aims at the prevention of morbidity and mortality and preservation of societal functioning:

  • Federal: For the CDC’s detailed plan on the phased implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the CDC site here.
  • State: The California Department of Public Health uses the CDC guidelines to create its  allocation plan for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state website here.
  • County: For San Diego County residents, the best place to check the current vaccination phase groupings is on the county site here.

Testing

For testing, appointments can be made for the testing site here in Coronado. The city has partnered with Kahala Biosciences to offer three types of COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Coronado Boathouse. Tests offered include:

– RT-PCR Viral tests for active COVID-19 infection; with results in three to four business days (covered by most insurances; may require additional cost if deductible has not been met)
– Rapid Antibody detects antibodies in the immune system, not the virus itself; with same-day results (covered by most insurances; may require additional cost, if deductible has not been met)
Rapid Antigen tests for active COVID-19 infection, same day results (self-pay required is $85, not typically reimbursed through insurance)

For more information on test types, visit FDA – Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics.

San Diego County COVID-19 webpage

An employee at the County Psychiatric Hospital gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. | Image: County of San Diego

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

SS Monte Carlo Resurfaces After Big Storm (Video / Photos)

The wind, rain and tides worked together to reveal "buried treasure" in Coronado this week. The SS Monte Carlo is displaying her rusted hull...
Read more
Business

County Remains in Purple Tier but Some Restrictions Eased for Businesses

After seven weeks of closures resulting from California's Regional Stay Home Order, health officials announced today that restaurants, museums, theaters and other businesses can...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Advocates for Diversity in Film Through New Partnership

The Coronado Island Film Festival is partnering with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to advocate for diversity and equality in the...
Read more
Community News

Local Leaders React to Coronado Community Read Book Selection

The 2021 Coronado Community Read centers around a nonfiction book about racism in the United States titled Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X....
Read more
Education

CUSD Reopening Plans for February

Update from CUSD on reopening of on-campus learning: Thank you for your continued understanding and adaptability as we respond to ongoing changes which impact our...
Read more
Community News

City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”While the rain is certainly...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Reflections and New Agenda for Whitney Benzian

The new year will look different for Whitney Benzian, as he steps away from his role as a city councilmember to focus more time...
Read more
Business

Martin Furniture Donates Desks to Help Students in Need

Never before has a home desk for students been such an important piece of furniture than with this year's at home distance learning model...
Read more
People

Holiday Mailbox Delivers Joy to All Involved

More than 400 letters later, the Billock family is glad they decided to host the Santa mailbox this year. Originally purchased as a decoration,...
Read more
Entertainment

Golf Carts Showcase Coronado Holiday Spirit – Photo Recap

‘Twas the week before Christmas And all through the town Golf carts were joyfully cruising around Coronado families, grandparents, kids and dogs all donned festive attire and...
Read more
Military

Successful Toys for Tots Drive at the Coronado Shores

As a child, Coronado Shores General Manager Jerry McDonald vividly remembers the Marine Corps truck coming down his street in Cranston, Rhode Island and...
Read more
City of Coronado

Saying Goodbye and Hello Again to Coronado City Council Members

Coronado's year in review and councilmember changes were on the short agenda for the last city council meeting of 2020. City Manager Blair King...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.