Thursday, January 14, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Easy and Efficient COVID-19 Testing Experience in Coronado

By Chloe Berk

My phone rang with the dreaded news that I had recently been in close contact with someone who was asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I was not experiencing any symptoms such as a cough, fever, or loss of smell, I knew I should get tested. Fortunately, the City of Coronado recently opened a covid testing site at the Coronado Club Room & Boathouse, with testing available on Monday and Thursday mornings. This covid testing center is run by Kahala Biosciences, an Orange County company that also runs a covid testing site for the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Coronado’s new COVID-19 testing center located at the Coronado Boathouse, 1985 Strand Way.

- Advertisement -

This past July, I had a covid test at a drive-thru clinic in a parking lot in downtown San Diego that included long waits and insurance complications. My recent Coronado covid test experience was very different and much improved.

In order to minimize my time at the testing site I made an appointment online through the City of Coronado website link: https://www.coronado.ca.us/government/departments_divisions/fire_services/covidtesting.

- Advertisement -

Walk-in testing is available based on availability, but waits can be longer during the morning rush so walk-ins are recommended to arrive after 10am. The appointment website, hosted on the Kahala Biosciences website, required the typical name, birthday, social security number, and address information, but I also needed to upload a picture of my government ID (drivers license, passport, etc.) and insurance information. Kahala coordinates directly with insurance, so I didn’t have to make any payment or submit any paperwork to my private health insurance. Patients without insurance may have the cost of their test covered by the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration as part of the CARES act.

The appointment scheduling website allowed me to select my preferred day and time for my test. Monday and Thursday appointments are available in 15 minute increments between 9 am and 12:45 pm. Almost all the time slots were available on my preferred date, so I was able to book my first choice appointment time.

I was also asked to select from three test options: viral test, antigen test, and antibody test, which have different payment options and timing for results. For the greatest reliability, I chose the viral test for an active COVID-19 infection; for this one I would receive an email with results in three to four business days.

The type of tests offered.

After submitting the required information online, I immediately received an email from Kahala with the subject “Coronado Community Testing.” The email confirmed my appointment date and time and the testing center location at 1985 Strand Way.

After several days of quarantine at home, I masked up for my appointment. I arrived a few minutes before my scheduled appointment, and found plenty of parking at the Boathouse and only a few people at the testing site. All stations were set up outside and under tents on the sidewalk in front of the Boathouse, while also spaced at least six feet apart.

The stations were set up outside and at least six feet apart.

Walking up to the testing site, I was greeted by a City of Coronado employee who gave me a new City of Coronado face mask. I was directed to one of three check-in tables where an employee behind a plastic shield asked for my government issued ID and health insurance card. After a few minutes, I was directed to a second table to pick up a basket with my testing supplies. Both stations took less than three minutes to complete.

My awesome new City of Coronado face mask!

At this point, I was directed to the back of the Boathouse where additional tents and tables were set up for testing. The licensed medical practitioner at the first table directed me to a chair at her testing station where I could enjoy the view of the bay and Coronado bridge. Luckily, the view provided some distraction from the discomfort of the test. The nurse informed me she would swab each nostril for five seconds: which is fast but still unpleasant. My eyes watered and my nose itched, but I was thankful it was a less invasive test than my previous one and was over quickly. 

My mother, Abby Berk, mentally preparing for her test.

Once both nostrils were swabbed, I was done! I was told my test results would be emailed to me in three to five days. I thanked the worker and headed out to the parking lot to drive home. In total, I had been at the testing site for less than six minutes and was back home in time to continue my online classes at Coronado High School without delay.

Me smiling under my mask after my COVID test.

Approximately 48 hours later, I received two emails from Kahala Biosciences titled “Viral Test Results.” The first email provided an eight digit password that I would need to access my encrypted test results in the second email. I nervously opened the second email’s attached PDF document with my test results, and was relieved to see the “negative” result. Following precautions, I will continue to quarantine at home for a total of ten days after the initial exposure.

My experience at the Coronado COVID-19 testing site was easy and efficient. If I need to get tested again, I would definitely return to the Coronado site.

To schedule an appointment at the Coronado COVID-19 Testing Site, visit the city’s website here:  www.coronado.ca.us/government/departments_divisions/fire_services/covidtesting

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Slow Vaccine Rollout

By Anna Maria Barry-JesterIn these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view...
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Covid-19 Research Article 1/12/21

If you haven't read our previous articles, this writing is research, recent data, and news about the coronavirus throughout Coronado, California, and the United...
Read more
Community News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego...
Read more
Community News

Recreation’s STEM LEGO Camps – Register Today

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this winter and spring.Your child can learn how to examine...
Read more
Community News

County to Seek Additional Funding for No Place Like Home Program

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for $12 million in additional state funding for the No Place Like Home program.No...
Read more
Community News

County Votes to Increase Enforcement on, and Potentially Deny Financial Assistance to, Businesses Not Following Guidelines

The County Board of Supervisors received its first update of 2021 on the region’s COVID-19 response. This was also the first public COVID-19 briefing...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Youth Play “Among Us” to Connect Virtually

While kids have long loved playing video games, a new multi-player online game has become increasingly popular among kids of all ages in Coronado...
Read more
Community News

King Tides Swamp Coronado Beaches

A morning walk on the Coronado beaches this past weekend proved challenging due to the exceptionally high water level known as the King Tides....
Read more
Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Dining

Seasonal Specials Spice Up or Sweeten Your Cup of Joe

The recent chilly weather (for SoCal) gets people thinking about the holidays and the associated flavors that pop up at favorite coffee spots. In...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.