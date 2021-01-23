County Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65 and Older

The County of San Diego today expanded the category of those eligible to include those aged 65 and up.

“As I indicated a few weeks ago, the County anticipated expanding eligibility to individuals 65 years of age and older the week of January 25 as part of the continued focus on those at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “With a number of health care providers now vaccinating in the age group, and the UC San Diego Health Super Station having a surplus of appointments, the decision was made this afternoon. Appointments are still required and vaccinations are available based on supply.”

- Advertisement -

More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Only Health Care Workers (Phase 1A, All Tiers) and those 65 and older (Phase 1B, Tier 1) can visit vaccination sites.

Health care workers and those over 65 are encouraged to first contact their doctor or health care provider to request the vaccine, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment for a County site Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away. Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19, or are sick. Please follow CDC guidance for those situations Medical professionals administering the vaccine will be wearing personal protective equipment Wear a mask

- Advertisement -

Seventy-nine deaths were reported Jan. 21, a new record for the region, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

The newly reported deaths surpass the previous one-day total set Jan. 19, when 65 deaths were reported.

- Advertisement -

It’s important to note that the dates of the deaths reported ranged from Dec. 16 to Jan. 21.

However, 61 one of the 79 newly reported deaths occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21. Add to that the 67 deaths that were previously reported during the same period and the total jumps 128. These are people who likely got sick during the holidays.

“It’s very unfortunate to see such a high number of people dying recently. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all of the people who have died during this pandemic,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It’s important to remember that our actions can save lives. We must do everything we can to protect those around us, especially people who are at higher risk of having severe consequences and potentially dying.”

County health officials continue to urge San Diegans to do the following:

When it’s your turn, get vaccinated

Wash your hands

Watch your distance around others

Wear a mask

When sick, stay home and get tested

For more information about COVID-19, testing locations and vaccine distribution, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.