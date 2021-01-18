Monday, January 18, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine for San Diegans 65+ Coming Soon

By Managing Editor

San Diegans 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination. However, due to the limited supply of doses in the region, only a few health care providers have vaccine available for their patients in this group.

San Diegans in this age group might be able to get vaccinated if their health care providers have doses available.

The County of San Diego is planning to make the vaccine available to more people when more doses are delivered to the region.

Source: County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch – Updated 1/15/2021

Currently, the only people who are being vaccinated are the 620,000 health care professionals and other priority groups in Phase 1A. Vaccinations to the more than 600,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those 65 and up, will begin to be available later this month, provided there are COVID-19 vaccination doses available.

“We understand older San Diegans want to get vaccinated, but right now there is a very limited number of doses for people 65 and older,” said Eric McDonald, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of Epidemiology and Immunization Services at the County Health and Human Services Agency. “We’re asking San Diegans to be patient, more vaccine is expected in the region soon.”

When County sites begin vaccinating San Diegans 65 years and older, the public will be informed in a number of ways, including on coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Data are preliminary and subject to change.
*Rates are calculated using 2019 population estimates from the San Diego Association of Governments.
**COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for those under age 16 at this time.
***Percentage of total
****Other includes vaccinations with patient addresses outside of San Diego County.
*****Persons of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity may belong to any race group. All categories except Hispanic/Latino include persons for whom race is known but ethnicity is non-Hispanic or unknown.
Data source: San Diego Immunization Registry, SANDAG 2019 Population Estimates (Prepared June 2020). Total population=3,351,784.
Prepared by the County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch

The region is expecting the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, but a figure and a date have not been released by the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “Vaccination Super Station” that opened at Petco Park this week is currently open only to health care workers and requires an appointment.

Starting in February, the County plans to open three more vaccination super stations in other parts of the region and people in Phase 1B are expected to be able to start making appointments in late January.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

