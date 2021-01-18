Monday, January 18, 2021
Coronado High Saddened by Loss of Employee Jorge “George” Supnet due to COVID-19

By Chloe Berk

CHS custodian Jorge Supnet recently passed away from complications of COVID-19.

The Coronado school community was saddened to learn of the passing of Jorge Supnet, Coronado High School (CHS) custodian, on January 2, 2021 at the age of 68 from complications of COVID-19.

Jorge, fondly known as George in Coronado, joined the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) in 2007. Initially, George worked as a part-time driver but quickly transitioned to full-time custodian at CHS where he worked until his illness and passing. The CHS community is remembering stories of George’s kind spirit, warm smile, and friendly greetings around campus.

CHS Principal Shane Schmeichel shared, “CHS will dearly miss the constant hellos, check-ins, and hard work ethic of our amazing team member, Jorge (George). He was a kind soul and made a positive impact on us all — his impact on our campus was much bigger than his job description. My heart goes out to his family and friends and he will be dearly missed here at CHS.”

CHS student Isabella Hodges commented, “I had the honor of meeting Mr. George as he cleaned up the classroom every week. He was quiet but unforgettably kind. He will always have a place in my heart for being an incredible human being. I will miss him dearly with a weighted heart.”

The Coronado school community first learned a CUSD employee was hospitalized in intensive care with covid from a December 9 email from Superintendent Mueller. Everyone hoped for positive news of a recovery and were dismayed to learn of George’s passing after a long battle with covid.

A resident of Bonita, Jorge was a loving husband to Nida, proud father to his children, and 20 year veteran of the United States Navy.

CHS Principal Schmeichel has set up a GoFundMe account for donations to support Jorge’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-jorge-george-supnet.

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

