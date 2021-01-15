Friday, January 15, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – January 15, 2021

By Managing Editor

The City and Sharp Coronado Hospital opened a vaccination site in Coronado this week. Find out where the site is and who can receive a vaccine now in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read an update on the City’s COVID-19 testing site; the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule; palm pruning around Coronado; the successful shredding event; a reminder to not overwater lawns; and Teddy, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

