Vaccination Clinic Opens at Petco Park and County Seeks More Vaccinators

San Diego County’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened today at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine in their vehicles.

The operation is the result of a partnership between the County, UC San Diego Health, San Diego Padres and the City of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week for health care workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. By Jan. 15, the site is expected to be administering about 5,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

Seeking Volunteer Vaccinators

The County is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up here.

“We need to have as many vaccinators as possible to help us immunize people when the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The volunteers will help us get the vaccine into people’s arms, which will greatly help slow the pandemic.”

UC San Diego Health is also looking for volunteer vaccinators to work at the Vaccination Super Station for health care professionals in Phase 1A, at Petco Park. More volunteers are needed to vaccinate health care workers as the pilot program ramps up its efforts to vaccinate 5,000 people daily. UC San Diego Health anticipates opening the volunteer registration site soon and encourages those interested to check back for additional details in the coming days.

Volunteers will provide unpaid support as needed, and at the volunteer’s availability, primarily in the local jurisdiction.

There is currently a high volume of spontaneous volunteers, so the County is asking volunteers to be patient as their MRC application is being processed.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit coronavirus-sd.com.