Monday, January 11, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Vaccination Clinic Opens at Petco Park and County Seeks More Vaccinators

By Managing Editor

The Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park is open daily from 7 am to 7 pm and is expected to administer 5,000 doses daily to health care professionals in Phase 1A. Image: County of San Diego

San Diego County’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened today at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine in their vehicles.

- Advertisement -

The operation is the result of a partnership between the County, UC San Diego Health, San Diego Padres and the City of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Phase 1A vaccinations are happening now.

- Advertisement -

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week for health care workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. By Jan. 15, the site is expected to be administering about 5,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

Seeking Volunteer Vaccinators

The County is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up here.

“We need to have as many vaccinators as possible to help us immunize people when the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The volunteers will help us get the vaccine into people’s arms, which will greatly help slow the pandemic.”

Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park. Image: County of San Diego

UC San Diego Health is also looking for volunteer vaccinators to work at the Vaccination Super Station for health care professionals in Phase 1A, at Petco Park. More volunteers are needed to vaccinate health care workers as the pilot program ramps up its efforts to vaccinate 5,000 people daily. UC San Diego Health anticipates opening the volunteer registration site soon and encourages those interested to check back for additional details in the coming days. 

Volunteers will provide unpaid support as needed, and at the volunteer’s availability, primarily in the local jurisdiction.

There is currently a high volume of spontaneous volunteers, so the County is asking volunteers to be patient as their MRC application is being processed.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit coronavirus-sd.com.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Community News

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Test Positive for Coronavirus

Members of the Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Last Wednesday,...
Read more
Community News

Newsom Tries Political Balancing Act During Budget Proposal

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 11, 2021Amid a calamitous pandemic that has strained his...
Read more
Community News

Looking Ahead: Legislative Priorities from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

A message from California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins As we embark on 2021, there are unknowns and challenges ahead of us, but...
Read more
Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more
People

Port of San Diego Welcomes Sandy Naranjo as New Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes Sandy Naranjo as the newest commissioner to represent National City. On January 3, 2020, Commissioner Naranjo was sworn...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cui Bono? Or, The “Built Out” Myth

Submitted by Ryan CraneOn the occasion of the Housing Element update for the City of Coronado, I thought I might share my observations on...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: December 2020 Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read Announced: “Stamped from the Beginning”

The Coronado Public Library is pleased to announce the selection of the 2021 Coronado Community Read.The nonfiction title, Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.