“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

The new daily record now stands at 4,550 COVID-19 cases, reported Jan. 7, bringing the region’s total to 185,062. The overall total includes 28 confirmed and 13 suspect cases of the variant of the novel coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7. Locally, the cumulative number of cases since March with Coronado listed as the city of residence is at 547.

- Advertisement -

This is the third time the daily county total has surpassed 4,000 cases in a single day since the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The previous high totals were set Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, when 4,478 and 4,427 cases were reported respectively.

Additionally, 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported, and the total now stands at 1,771.

- Advertisement -

“We anticipated that cases would spike after the holidays and they did. We need to do a better job following the public health guidelines, especially now that the more contagious variant of COVID-19 is in our communities,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diegans should not be gathering with people outside their household and should stay home as much as possible.”

County of San Diego to Open First “Vaccination Super Station” in Partnership With UC San Diego Health, Padres and City of San Diego

- Advertisement -

The County of San Diego is taking the lead to get more front line health care workers vaccinated by collaborating with regional partners UC San Diego Health, the Padres and the City of San Diego to open the County’s first COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station.

Up to 5,000 health care workers per day to be quickly and safely vaccinated at drive-up site. Health care workers must make appointment online, provide proof they’re a health care worker. Chair Nathan Fletcher brokered deal with partners to join County’s supersized “POD” pilot.

This new “POD” (point of dispensing) program being piloted by the County is a way to quickly and safely vaccinate the 500,000 health care workers in our region eligible for Phase 1A-Tier categories on the state of California’s vaccine priority list. The County had previously established four small pods across the region that were administering hundreds of vaccines to health care workers daily that will continue to operate, but the Vaccination Super Station will enable up to 5,000 doses per day of vaccines to be administered to health care workers.

Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has been in discussions about the formation of a partnership with UC San Diego Health CEO Patty Maysent and UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Kholsa. This partnership will help facilitate faster regional vaccine distribution.

“The Vaccination Super Station increases our ability as a County to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers” said Chair Fletcher. “Opening this supersized vaccination site will be an important milestone in the State of California’s COVID recovery when it opens on Monday. With UC San Diego Health assisting this new regional partnership we will get vaccines into the arms of health care workers much faster. We appreciate them; the Padres and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria for helping us make this a reality.”

Starting Monday, January 11, 2021, the Vaccination Super Station will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for healthcare workers (see list of who qualifies). Vaccines will only be administered to healthcare workers who have made an appointment online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com. The County’s Vaccination Super Station will be located at the Padres-controlled Tailgate Lot, an expansive space located on Imperial Avenue near Petco Park. Health care workers will be required to present proof they are a health care worker when they arrive onsite. Health care workers will be able to stay in their vehicle to receive the vaccine shot and will remain onsite for 15-minutes to be monitored, once cleared, they can drive away.

“Ending this pandemic requires using every tool available, from masking to testing to vaccinations,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “The expanded effort to vaccinate more people more quickly requires the close collaboration of multiple partners — UC San Diego Health, the County, the Padres and others. This partnership’s unique combination of leadership, resources, expertise and logistics will bring optimal public health results for the benefit of everyone in San Diego County.” “The rapid buildout and staffing of a major COVID-19 vaccine hub at Petco Park is a massive undertaking, and it would not be possible without our partners at the County and the Padres,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “We are extremely proud of San Diego for coming together during this crisis, leveraging the innovation and collaboration for which our region is known to support the health and safety of the entire community.”

Chair Fletcher says the County hopes to eventually replicate the supersized vaccination “POD” model across San Diego County. No timetable has been set, but the Chair said that as the model proves effective; and more doses of the vaccine become available and individuals designated for Tier 2 and Tier 3 are eligible, having the Vaccination Super Station model will be vital to distributing the vaccine to more people in a fast, safe environment.

The City of San Diego joined-in with traffic control services and security from the San Diego Police Department.

“Petco Park is more than a ballpark, and we are honored to help the San Diego community by providing the needed space and operational support to the County for their critical COVID-19 vaccination efforts,” said Erik Greupner, Padres President of Business Operations. “Through the work of the County and our partners at UC San Diego Health, the important step of vaccinating San Diegans will help move us forward and save lives.”

The County of San Diego administered its first COVID-19 vaccines on December 16, 2020.

Quick Tips For Health Care Workers Who Make an Appointment at the Vaccine Super Station

Health care workers are encouraged to first contact their healthcare providers to request the vaccine, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment for the County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Super Station Appointments are required and have to be made at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19, or are sick. Please follow CDC guidance for those situations Medical professionals administering the vaccine will be wearing personal protective equipment. Wear a mask Acceptable forms of proof to be presented at the County’s Vaccine Super Station Employee ID badge with photo or other documents, including a professional license and a photo ID, signed letter from their employer on facility letterhead and a photo ID; or, a payment stub or timesheet from their healthcare employer or in-home supportive services with a photo ID

San Diegans should do the following now more than ever:

Wear a mask

Keep your distance from others and leave your household only for essential activities

Wash your hands

If you’re sick, get tested, and then stay home and isolate yourself

Source: County of San Diego