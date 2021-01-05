56 New COVID-19 Deaths in San Diego County as New Virus Strain Spreads

A total of 56 San Diegans lost their lives to COVID-19 for the reporting period ending Jan. 4, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. The 56 deaths follow the record 62 deaths set last Wednesday and the 58 deaths reported on New Year’s Day.

County health officials are attributing the increasing number in deaths to gatherings over the holidays and the presence in the community of the new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7., that recently emerged in the United Kingdom, which is more contagious than the previous strain.

- Advertisement -

“Each of the 56 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 during this reporting period was someone’s parent, sibling, friend, or spouse, as well as a valued member of our community,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. County public health officer. “These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Due to the steady increase in case numbers and new strain being detected in the region, County health officials are urging San Diegans to:

Keep your distance from others and leave your household only for essential activities

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

If you’re sick, get tested, and then stay home and isolate yourself

- Advertisement -

In the past seven days (Dec. 29 through Jan. 4), 44 community outbreaks were confirmed, well over the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

56 new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County on Jan. 4 bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,654. 26 women and 30 men died between Dec. 2 and Jan. 3. Of those 56 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were in their 90s, 13 people were in their 80s, 13 people were in their 70s, 13 people were in their 60s, four people were in their 50s, and one person was in their 20s. 50 had underlying medical conditions and 6 have medical history pending.

- Advertisement -