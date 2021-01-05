Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

56 New COVID-19 Deaths in San Diego County as New Virus Strain Spreads

By Managing Editor

A total of 56 San Diegans lost their lives to COVID-19 for the reporting period ending Jan. 4, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. The 56 deaths follow the record 62 deaths set last Wednesday and the 58 deaths reported on New Year’s Day.

County health officials are attributing the increasing number in deaths to gatherings over the holidays and the presence in the community of the new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7., that recently emerged in the United Kingdom, which is more contagious than the previous strain.

- Advertisement -

“Each of the 56 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 during this reporting period was someone’s parent, sibling, friend, or spouse, as well as a valued member of our community,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. County public health officer. “These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Due to the steady increase in case numbers and new strain being detected in the region, County health officials are urging San Diegans to:

  • Keep your distance from others and leave your household only for essential activities
  • Wear a mask
  • Wash your hands
  • If you’re sick, get tested, and then stay home and isolate yourself
- Advertisement -

In the past seven days (Dec. 29 through Jan. 4), 44 community outbreaks were confirmed, well over the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

56 new COVID-19 deaths were reported to the County on Jan. 4 bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,654. 26 women and 30 men died between Dec. 2 and Jan. 3. Of those 56 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away were in their 90s, 13 people were in their 80s, 13 people were in their 70s, 13 people were in their 60s, four people were in their 50s, and one person was in their 20s. 50 had underlying medical conditions and 6 have medical history pending.

- Advertisement -

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read Announced: “Stamped from the Beginning”

The Coronado Public Library is pleased to announce the selection of the 2021 Coronado Community Read.The nonfiction title, Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram...
Read more
Community News

Text-to-911 is Now Available in San Diego County

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officially announced the launch of “Text to 911” technology Jan. 5, a service that includes the Sheriff’s Department...
Read more
Community News

Babysitter Training Camp – January 29

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is calling all teens between the ages of 11 and 15 to take part in...
Read more
Community News

32 COVID-19 B.1.1.7. Variant Cases Identified in San Diego County

Twenty-four confirmed and four probable cases of the more contagious strain of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been identified in San Diego...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Update – Percentage of Positive Tests 17%, Deaths Approach 1,600

17,712 tests were reported to the County on Jan. 3, and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 17%. People that have recently returned...
Read more
Community News

County Reports Record-High Deaths, More Cases of New COVID-19 Strain Confirmed in San Diego

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is reporting a record-high number of new COVID-19 deaths. The 62 deaths reported Thursday...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

The Henry Coronado Offers 25% Off on Tuesdays for #TakeoutTuesday

As a thank you to their guests for continued support during an especially tough year, The Henry Coronado is offering 25% off online orders every...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

2020 – It Was a Very Good Year. Not Really.

Submitted by Ken Fitzgerald2020 – It Was a Very Good YearNot really.But some very positive things occurred – some as a result of the pandemic,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update Dec. 31, 2020

See the Complete City Update HERECity to Offer COVID-19 Testing Starting Jan. 4 Starting Jan. 4, the City will offer a COVID-19 testing site in...
Read more
Community News

County Reports Record-High Deaths, More Cases of New COVID-19 Strain Confirmed in San Diego

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is reporting a record-high number of new COVID-19 deaths. The 62 deaths reported Thursday...
Read more
People

Joe Stuyvesant Selected as Port of San Diego’s Next President and Chief Executive Officer

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has selected Joe Stuyvesant to serve as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO)....
Read more
Education

Distance BRIDGE Learning to Continue at CUSD Schools

Good afternoon,I hope that each of you are enjoying a safe and restful Winter Break.In response to Governor Newsom's extension of the stay-at-home order,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.