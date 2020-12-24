Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

Infectious Bacterial Outbreak Among San Diego Dogs

By Chloe Berk

San Diego has seen an outbreak of a bacterial infection among dogs that is called leptospirosis. The San Diego Country of Health and Human Services recently sent an advisory of the outbreak to local physicians and veterinarians.

- Advertisement -

Since October 2020, 34 cases have been reported, primarily in the Hillcrest and Mission Hills areas. As of December 22, Coronado does not have any confirmed cases. However, Coronado veterinarians are encouraging pet owners to be aware and cautious of this contagious bacteria.

Purple Paws Pet Clinic in Coronado shared, “Owners can take dogs anywhere as long as the necessary precautions are being made.” Primarily, owners should be vigilant to ensure pets do not eat or drink anything off the streets. 

- Advertisement -

Leptospirosis is a bacterial blood infection spread through the urine of infected animals. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, “If your pet drinks out of a collected water source such as a puddle, pond or lake, they can get the virus. They can also get it just by walking where an animal has urinated then licking their paws.” Several San Diego dogs have been hospitalized and one dog was euthanized due to the infection. Younger animals are more affected than older animals.

Symptoms of the leptospirosis infection can include:

  • Fever
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Refusal to eat
  • Extreme thirst
  • Severe weakness and depression
  • Stiffness
  • Severe muscle pain
  • Frequent urination
- Advertisement -

If your pet displays any of the symptoms listed above, owners are advised to call their veterinarian immediately.

According to the County of San Diego, “These bacteria can infect multiple species of mammals, including humans, dogs, rats, mice, raccoons, skunks, and opossums.  The bacteria are shed in the urine of infected animals and may contaminate food, water, soil or bedding. Dogs and people can get infected through direct contact with skin abrasions, mucous membranes, or drinking contaminated water.”

A major risk area for exposure to leptospirosis is kennels. The majority of the San Diego cases have come from kennels. “When dogs visit kennels and parks and play, lick, and sniff each other, they are at risk of getting these bacteria,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., San Diego County public health officer. 

When going to Coronado Dog Beach, owners are advised to keep an eye on their dogs to make sure they do not eat or drink anything.

Fortunately, there is a vaccine for Leptospirosis that can be administered at both Coronado vets: Purple Paws Pet Clinic and Coronado Veterinary Hospital. Immunity requires an initial vaccine followed by a booster vaccine 2 to 4 weeks later. The vaccine is not part of the core vaccines, but is highly recommended for any pets expected to board at a kennel. 

While humans and other animals can be infected by the leptospirosis bacteria, there have not been any reported human cases.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

‘Tis the Season for Pet Safety

In the midst of the holiday season, it is important for pet owners to keep the health and safety of their animals in mind...
Read more
Community News

‘Tis the Season to Recycle Your Live Tree, Cardboard Boxes, and More

The holiday season means gifts, packages, trees and yes — recycling!While recycling is probably not the first thing that pops into your mind when...
Read more
Community News

Join the USO in Sending the Gift of Home to Troops Around the World This Holiday Season

This holiday season, the USO, the non-profit organization founded in 1941 dedicated to strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family,...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Receives Its First Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The County of San Diego on Monday received its first deliveries of the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.The Moderna...
Read more
Community News

First Sharp Coronado Caregiver Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

On Friday, December 18, 2020, David Shaw, MD, was the first caregiver at Sharp Coronado Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Amber Arredondo, LVN,...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego to Support Cruise Ship Operations in Coming Weeks

Prioritizing public health, and with extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19, the Port of San Diego continues...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Dining

Seasonal Specials Spice Up or Sweeten Your Cup of Joe

The recent chilly weather (for SoCal) gets people thinking about the holidays and the associated flavors that pop up at favorite coffee spots. In...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
People

A High School Senior Tradition – Why Teenagers are Wearing Swim Floaties

Coronado is surrounded by water, but even that doesn't explain why you might've seen teenagers wearing children’s swim floaties around town! The floaties are...
Read more
Sports

CHS Seniors Committing to Colleges for Sports

Coronado High School competes in 20 varsity sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer, water polo, and softball as part of the San Diego division of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.