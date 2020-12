On Friday, December 18, 2020, David Shaw, MD, was the first caregiver at Sharp Coronado Hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Amber Arredondo, LVN, administered the vaccine to Dr. Shaw.

Dr. Shaw shares, “I think it’s a huge step forward … to make it safer for us to continue to do our jobs.”

Video courtesy of Sharp HealthCare:

