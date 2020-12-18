Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 18, 2020

Successful Toys for Tots Drive at the Coronado Shores

By Jennifer Velez

Jerry McDonald and Elliot Feldman organized a Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive at Coronado Shores that netted 100 toys.

As a child, Coronado Shores General Manager Jerry McDonald vividly remembers the Marine Corps truck coming down his street in Cranston, Rhode Island and handing out toys to he and his friends. He just assumed everyone got that special privilege, but later learned the true meaning and the impact those toys had to help a select group of children. During his 22 years in the Marine Corps, he’s been involved with various Toys for Tots drives, a meaningful program that began in Los Angeles in 1947.

With the pandemic financially devastating many people and families this year, McDonald wanted to help those in need. First he organized a food drive earlier this year, and now in December, he coordinated a Toys for Tots drive in which the generous residents of the Shores could participate.

“I didn’t want to just talk about helping those in need, I wanted to do something.” He recruited Elliot Feldman, Shores bartender, who is now in charge of issuing access control cards, to help. It was a natural fit for Feldman who spent 40 years working for the city of Boston in a variety of roles, many of which involved helping with charitable events that raised millions of dollars for at-risk kids, and whose son is a Navy Lieutenant Commander helicopter pilot.

“We anticipate this will be a growing tradition. This year, we gathered 100 new toys, which equates to 10 toys for each of the Shores Towers, but our future goal is 1,000 toys and beyond,” said McDonald. The pair saw many families with children donating toys, as parents taught them the importance of helping others. Toys were collected throughout the month of December and will now be delivered to the Toys for Tots drive, which helps thousands of families throughout San Diego County.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

