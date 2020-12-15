Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Education

CUSD Board Asks Newsom to Include Teachers, Staff and At-Risk Students as Priorities for Vaccine

On behalf of the Coronado Unified School District Board, the following letter was sent to California Governor Gavin Newsom requesting that teachers, front line school staff, and at-risk students are included as a priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Managing Editor

December 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

The Honorable Governor Newsom
State of California
1303 10th Street, Suite 1173
Sacramento, CA 95814

Dear Governor Newsom,

- Advertisement -

As elected representatives of the Coronado Unified School District we are writing this letter to request that critical decision makers in your administration include teachers, front line school staff, and at-risk students as a priority in receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Our teachers have provided distance learning instruction since the imposed school closures. In surveying our stakeholders we have learned that instruction provided solely through distance learning platforms cannot fulfill the academic and socio-emotional needs of all our students. Despite all of our best efforts over the last nine months, some are not thriving.

We acknowledge that there is still risk from the spread of COVID19 and that until there is widespread vaccine availability for our students, strong mitigation efforts must be maintained. Masks, social distancing, and sanitation efforts will be with us at least for the remainder of the school year. Access to the vaccine for our staff will ensure that our students can be with us as well.

Not to do everything we can to bring our students back on campus as soon as possible would be unconscionable. It is our duty to advocate for all adults who work with our students to be a priority in accessing the vaccine. We ask you to recognize the importance of the safety of our staff and how many young lives each of them touch. We need our educators to be confident they are safe in the classroom so they may resume their invaluable and essential work.

We appreciate your support in getting staff and students safely back in classrooms.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado School of the Arts Accepting Applications for 2021-22 on December 18, 2020

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year on December 18, 2020. Application materials are due on...
Read more
Community News

Diversity Book Drive Donates to Coronado Schools

The Coronado community has generously donated over 150 books to the Coronado Unified School District schools as part of InclusioNado’s recent Diversity Book Drive.InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Closure, Round 2: Superintendent Karl Mueller Explains Why Classroom Instruction Was Halted Until After the Holidays

Many parents and students were taken by surprise on Tuesday, December 8, when the district decided to halt all in-person learning at CUSD campuses...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place...
Read more
Education

CUSD’s Ability to Adhere to Protocols is at Capacity

Editor’s Note: This message was sent out on December 9, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.Thank you for continuing to share...
Read more
Education

California Legislators Increase Pressure to Open Schools

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.A group of eight California lawmakers will advance a proposal in January...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to San Diego with Phased Implementation

The novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in San Diego County soon. The Pfizer vaccine that's coming is administered via two shots in...
Read more
Education

CUSD’s Ability to Adhere to Protocols is at Capacity

Editor’s Note: This message was sent out on December 9, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.Thank you for continuing to share...
Read more
Education

California Legislators Increase Pressure to Open Schools

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.A group of eight California lawmakers will advance a proposal in January...
Read more
Community News

CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.