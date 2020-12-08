Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

CommunityCommunity News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Biden taps California AG for Cabinet health job — handing Newsom a rare opportunity

By Managing Editor

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

Let the political jockeying begin — again.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

With the surprise announcement Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden chose California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his secretary of health and human services, Gov. Gavin Newsom could be staring down at least two — and quite possibly three — high-stakes political appointments. If Becerra is confirmed by the Senate, Newsom would appoint his successor. Meanwhile, Newsom still has to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, and if he chooses a state elected official — Secretary of State Alex Padilla is a frontrunner — he would then get to fill yet another top position. A California governor hasn’t had anything close to this level of appointment power in at least 70 years.

Newsom could launch yet another wave of political musical chairs if he chooses an elected representative to replace Becerra. An example: When then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Becerra as California attorney general in 2016 — incidentally, to replace Harris after she became a U.S. senator — that triggered a special election to fill Becerra’s seat in Congress. Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez won, triggering yet another special election to fill his seat in the state Assembly.

Against this tumultuous backdrop infused with chances to climb the political ladder, the state Legislature today returns to Sacramento to gavel in its two-year session and swear in members. Although the election saw Democrats hold on to supermajorities in the state Assembly and Senate, that doesn’t necessarily translate to consensus on pressing issues like pandemic solutions, economic stimulus, housing and homelessness, wildfire prevention and police reform — as showcased by the political infighting that doomed ambitious bills at the end of last session in August.

Here’s a peek at some key pandemic-related bills lawmakers plan to introduce this session:

______________

The coronavirus bottom line: As of 9 p.m. Sunday night, California had 1,341,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,876 deaths from the virus, according to a CalMatters tracker.

CalMatters regularly updates its pandemic timeline tracking the state’s daily actions. And we’re also tracking the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

Managing Editor
