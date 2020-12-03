Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Thursday, December 3, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen holiday message, they ended up filming over 40 beaming business owners, at locations from the Cays to Ferry Landing. Watch the fun holiday video below – you’re sure to spot many of your favorite local businesses.

You can also find the video at www.coronadochamber.com/happy-holidays-video or on the Coronado Chamber’s FB and Instagram feeds.

The Chamber thanks everyone who participated with their smiles and sign-passing skills, bringing joy at such a challenging time.

This coming weekend Coronado retailers will be setting up tables in front of their stores offering enticing gift ideas and stocking stuffers. Even the Chamber will have a stand at 935 Orange Ave (between Danny’s and Pretty Please) selling our new Orange Ave keychains, Orange Ave beach towels, Crown City License Plate Frames and bargain-priced Coronado-Opoly!

Look out for the Chamber member fashion & beauty pop-ups outside Walgreens including Querida Costa, Amazonia Brazilian Beachwear, Style On The Go and Miracles & More.

Shoppers are invited to submit a copy of their receipts to be entered to win luxury stays at these fabulous Coronado hotels:

  • HOTEL DEL CORONADO
  • LOEWS CORONADO BAY RESORT
  • CORONADO ISLAND MARRIOTT
  • EL CORDOVA HOTEL
  • GLORIETTA BAY INN – THE PENTHOUSE SUITE

Find all the details here: www.coronadochamber.com/sidewalk-sale

Check out the Chamber’s median banner at 6th & Orange – you’ll notice something special about it when the sun is shining!

 

 

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

