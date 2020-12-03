Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen holiday message, they ended up filming over 40 beaming business owners, at locations from the Cays to Ferry Landing. Watch the fun holiday video below – you’re sure to spot many of your favorite local businesses.
You can also find the video at www.coronadochamber.com/happy-holidays-video or on the Coronado Chamber’s FB and Instagram feeds.
The Chamber thanks everyone who participated with their smiles and sign-passing skills, bringing joy at such a challenging time.
This coming weekend Coronado retailers will be setting up tables in front of their stores offering enticing gift ideas and stocking stuffers. Even the Chamber will have a stand at 935 Orange Ave (between Danny’s and Pretty Please) selling our new Orange Ave keychains, Orange Ave beach towels, Crown City License Plate Frames and bargain-priced Coronado-Opoly!
Look out for the Chamber member fashion & beauty pop-ups outside Walgreens including Querida Costa, Amazonia Brazilian Beachwear, Style On The Go and Miracles & More.
Shoppers are invited to submit a copy of their receipts to be entered to win luxury stays at these fabulous Coronado hotels:
- HOTEL DEL CORONADO
- LOEWS CORONADO BAY RESORT
- CORONADO ISLAND MARRIOTT
- EL CORDOVA HOTEL
- GLORIETTA BAY INN – THE PENTHOUSE SUITE
Find all the details here: www.coronadochamber.com/sidewalk-sale
Check out the Chamber’s median banner at 6th & Orange – you’ll notice something special about it when the sun is shining!
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times