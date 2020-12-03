Happy Holidays from Coronado Chamber & Members and Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Sidewalk Sale

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited its members to participate in a fun Happy Holidays video. Hoping for 20 volunteers to record an on-screen holiday message, they ended up filming over 40 beaming business owners, at locations from the Cays to Ferry Landing. Watch the fun holiday video below – you’re sure to spot many of your favorite local businesses.

You can also find the video at www.coronadochamber.com/happy-holidays-video or on the Coronado Chamber’s FB and Instagram feeds.

The Chamber thanks everyone who participated with their smiles and sign-passing skills, bringing joy at such a challenging time.

This coming weekend Coronado retailers will be setting up tables in front of their stores offering enticing gift ideas and stocking stuffers. Even the Chamber will have a stand at 935 Orange Ave (between Danny’s and Pretty Please) selling our new Orange Ave keychains, Orange Ave beach towels, Crown City License Plate Frames and bargain-priced Coronado-Opoly!

Look out for the Chamber member fashion & beauty pop-ups outside Walgreens including Querida Costa, Amazonia Brazilian Beachwear, Style On The Go and Miracles & More.

Shoppers are invited to submit a copy of their receipts to be entered to win luxury stays at these fabulous Coronado hotels:

HOTEL DEL CORONADO

LOEWS CORONADO BAY RESORT

CORONADO ISLAND MARRIOTT

EL CORDOVA HOTEL

GLORIETTA BAY INN – THE PENTHOUSE SUITE

Find all the details here: www.coronadochamber.com/sidewalk-sale

Check out the Chamber’s median banner at 6th & Orange – you’ll notice something special about it when the sun is shining!