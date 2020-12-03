City of Coronado to Offer Safe & Festive Holiday Events for 2020

To help get residents in the holiday spirit, the City of Coronado is planning holiday activities that are safe, festive and fun, and that also comply with all local and state health orders.

Coronado’s traditional Snow Mountain, Holiday Parade and Breakfast with Santa were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic and prohibition on large gatherings, but the City is offering the following free events that can be enjoyed safely from your home or vehicle. Staffed by Recreation Services, these events are for the entire family:

Letters to Santa & North Pole Hotline

Home in Coronado for the Holidays Drive-thru

Deck the Halls Home Decorating Contests

How to Contact Santa in 2020

There are two ways to reach Santa this year:

Letters to Santa – Children will receive a written response from Santa. Simply place your letter into the “North Pole Express Mailbox” at the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way, in front of the west building entrance. This mailbox is a direct route to Santa’s house and is open from Dec. 1-16. Be sure to address all letters to Santa Claus, North Pole Express Mail and include a self-addressed stamped envelope. North Pole Hotline – Santa will make a personal phone call to all the boys and girls in your house – whether they have been naughty or nice. To set up a call, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/recreation or call 619-522-7342 to book a date and time. Dates to select from are between Dec. 14-18 between 3 and 5 pm.

Both programs are free through the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department. Registration is open Dec. 1-11. For additional information on these holiday activities call 619-522-7342.

Home in Coronado for the Holidays

There is no place like “Home in Coronado for the Holidays” and the City is hosting a free drive-thru holiday event for the whole family on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 am to 4 pm. Families can “cruise” down Candy Cane Lane (City Hall, 1825 Strand Way), make a stop at the Gingerbread House, take a holiday photo at Santa’s Village and visit the North Pole. Participants will receive holiday cookies and cocoa, fun activities to enjoy at home, a professional holiday photo, goodie bags, special surprise treats and holiday cheer from the comfort of their cars. Decorate your car and wear your best holiday attire. Garland, wreaths, lights, family pajamas and ugly sweaters are welcome. Bring your letters to Santa to mail in the North Pole Express Mailbox. Advanced registration is required to participate. Call 619-522-7342 on weekdays between 8 am and 5 pm to register. Contact the Recreation and Golf Services Department at 619-522-7342 for more information.

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly

Bring the holidays to life inside and around your home by getting in on the City’s Holiday Photo Contests. Decorate your house, tree or even your door to enter the Deck the Tree, Deck the Doors, or Festive Holiday Décor contests. Bring the whole family together to create a Winter Wonderland, a Coronado Whoville, the North Pole or the Polar Express right in your house or yard. Each decorating submission will be judged on visual appeal, creativity and theme. Decorate, give your creation a name, snap a photo, tag us at #92118holidays2020 on Facebook or Instagram or email recdept@coronado.ca.us with your name, contact information and title of your photo. Contest entries are limited to one photo per contest per person. All submitted photos will be featured in the City’s holiday fun page at www.coronado.ca.us/recreation. Enter and be on your way to winning some Coronado Currency. For more information on the holiday contests, call 619-522-7342.

Along with the traditional holiday banners and lighting of the trees along Orange Avenue and the holiday tree and menorah in Rotary Plaza, Recreation and Golf Services, Cultural Arts and the Library are planning even more festive programs. Some of these programs include “Cocoa and Canvas,” a virtual holiday-themed painting class with a local artist. Cost is $5 and includes a kit for all you need to create a holiday masterpiece, including the cocoa. Also planned are Virtual Storytimes with the Library; Virtual Mocktails and Cooking videos; and a Community Food Drive.

Additionally, the City is scheduling some of these special programs on Coronado TV as well as other holiday programming to include cookie decorating, cooking and holiday floral arranging. Follow the City of Coronado Recreation Services page on Facebook or recreate_coronado on Instagram for details as they are released. Click here to read San Diego County’s Holiday guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.