Wednesday, December 2, 2020

CommunityLetters to the Editor

Thank You Coronado!

Submitted by Mike Donovan

Now that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for a second term on the City Council. Special thanks to my supporters who wrote letters on my behalf, displayed yard signs, contributed to my campaign, and encouraged me with phone calls and emails. I very much appreciate the confidence you have placed in me, and I will continue to work hard for our community. My top priority is preserving our residential quality of life, and I look forward to hearing your ideas and suggestions in the years ahead.

I also want to commend my fellow candidates, all of whom ran solid and sincere campaigns. Congratulations to those who were elected, I look forward to working with you in the coming years.

Sincerely,
Mike Donovan

 

 

