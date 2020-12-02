Coronado Family Welcomes Letters to Santa

A Coronado family is encouraging kids to drop their letters to Santa in a special mailbox at 1040 Pine Street. All letters will be answered by Santa accompanied with a little gift. Such sweet gestures bring so much joy!
And even if you don’t have a letter for Santa, the house holiday decor is worth the walk or bike or drive by.
Merry Christmas Coronado!
All images from Facebook
