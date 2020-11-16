Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
FeaturedSports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

By Chloe Berk

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few that make their college sports program commitment early. This year’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day took place on November 11, 2020, and provides the first opportunity for graduating high school seniors to commit to play athletics at college starting in the fall of 2021. 

The student-athletes on the stairs in the CHS Quad on Letter of Intent Signing Day.

- Advertisement -

After early recruiting, coach/student-athlete conversations, and campus visits, the athlete may declare a verbal commitment to a college program. These student-athletes will receive a written letter of intent from a specific college on the designated National Letter of Intent Signing Day. Students have seven days to sign and return the letter as a binding commitment to attend that college for at least one year. Their parent or guardian must sign the letter as well. By signing, students are assured financial aid for one year and agree not to participate in any additional college sports recruiting. 

San Diego Sports Association typically hosts a signing day event at Petco Park for all San Diego athletes. This year, Coronado’s Islander Sports Foundation (ISF) hosted a Coronado Letter of Intent Signing Day event in the Coronado High School (CHS) Quad. This event was coordinated and managed by CHS Athletic Director Robin Nixon. Part of the CHS Quad was decorated with festive streamers and CHS signage. After a brief introduction, Ms. Nixon recognized the six athletes individually and invited them to come up to the signing table one at a time with their family and sign a mock letter of intent paper. 

Participants in this year’s signing event included Teddy Oliver who will play water polo at UC Irvine, Matthew Wastila who will play water polo at UC San Diego, Emmie Muscheck who will play water polo at Long Beach State University, Gracie Gehler who will play soccer at the University of North Dakota, Courtney Williams who will play softball at Missouri Southern State University, and Meghan Thoroman who will play volleyball at Winthrop University.

The November Letter of Intent Signing Day is the first signing event of this school year with a second singing day scheduled for February 2021. Not all colleges participate in the November signing period. The Ivy League, Service Academies, Division III universities and community colleges do not participate in the first letter of intent signing day. Because Ivy League colleges and universities do not offer athletic scholarships, they do not accept letters of intent. The Ivy League has what it refers to as a “likely” letter issued by the college but this does not guarantee admission. In addition, college football has a unique signing schedule with students signing letters of intent starting December 16, 2020. 

In a typical year, Coronado High School has around 15-25 graduating student-athletes that go on to compete at the collegiate level. This year, only 6 student-athletes have committed so far. However, Ms. Nixon expects that between now and next summer other CHS student-athletes will make the decision to compete for their future college teams. These student athletes may become scholarship athletes or simply walk on and try out for their future teams. 

The 2020-2021 sports season for the San Diego CIF Conference is tentatively scheduled to begin December 12, 2020, which would allow Coronado fans to cheer for these talented student-athletes on their home turf before they graduate and compete for their college teams.  

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
People

J.T. O’Sullivan: From NFL QB to Football Talent Evaluator

Being a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) is a career that so many in this country grow up dreaming about - a...
Read more
People

Surf Session at Coronado Shores with Shane Gillard (Video)

Shane Gillard, CHS sophomore and local surfer shredder, hit the Coronado Shores yesterday to enjoy his day off from school. The waves were on...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Swim Association Sends 10 Swimmers to Compete at the U.S. Open

Since returning to the pool this fall amidst the pandemic, Coronado Swim Association (CSA) along with their newly appointed Program Director and legendary...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS Government Students Delve into the Debates

While more than 73 million viewers watched the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29,...
Read more
Education

Hands-On Art Classes: Distance Learning Style

While distance learning has impacted all Coronado High School classes, the visual, creative, and performing arts classes and electives have additional challenges in the...
Read more
Education

Books by Authors of Color and on Issues of Race in CHS Curriculum

In response to community calls for promoting diversity and inclusion in the Coronado schools, the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board announced the creation...
Read more
Education

CHS Senior Sunrise Brightens Back-to-School

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Coronado High School class of 2021 certainly had a unique start to the school year. Coronado schools are using...
Read more
Education

High School Seniors and College Admission Tests During Pandemic

Coronado High School has a proud history of sending graduates to top colleges and universities. As the CHS class of 2021 starts their senior...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.