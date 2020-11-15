Investors Get a Shot of Confidence

Some analysts attribute much of the strong performance of equity markets in November so far to the fact that Election Day came and went without major unrest around the country and that President-Elect Joe Biden will likely have to tangle with a Republican-controlled Senate. The election was certainly a risk factor for many investors, and plenty had raised cash ahead of November 3rd. Now that this potential risk has been cleared, a relief rally in the markets seemed in order as investors flooded back in to replenish their positions.

In our view, however, by far the most important recent news for the markets was the November 9th announcement of interim efficacy data for the vaccine candidate that New York-based Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech are advancing: their vaccine was found to be more that 90% effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19. If this vaccine should eventually work as well in the general population as it is working with the 43,538 participants in the Pfizer/BioNTech Phase 3 clinical study, it is practically impossible to overstate the momentous implication of this discovery. Not only will this vaccine save many, many lives that would have been lost to Covid-19 in the coming months and years, but it will ultimately enable the global economy, and indeed humanity itself, to come back to life.