Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Sunday, November 15, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Business

Investors Get a Shot of Confidence

By Orion Capital Management LLC

As I write this piece on November 13th, two seemingly incongruous events are taking place. First, Covid-19 is on the rampage in the U.S. as never before, with a record 165,000 new cases being recorded today (after only having reached a 100,000 new case rate just eight days ago). Given this alarming acceleration in the rate of spread, lockdowns are likely to be announced in the coming weeks in many areas of the country and local economies are unfortunately going to suffer. The human cost will also be very, very painful for the country in the coming months. Meanwhile, the U.S. stock market is having a great November and closed today at an all-time high. What is going on???

covid 19 vaccine and the stock market

The Big Event For Investors (No, Not The Election.)

Some analysts attribute much of the strong performance of equity markets in November so far to the fact that Election Day came and went without major unrest around the country and that President-Elect Joe Biden will likely have to tangle with a Republican-controlled Senate.  The election was certainly a risk factor for many investors, and plenty had raised cash ahead of November 3rd.  Now that this potential risk has been cleared, a relief rally in the markets seemed in order as investors flooded back in to replenish their positions.

- Advertisement -

In our view, however, by far the most important recent news for the markets was the November 9th announcement of interim efficacy data for the vaccine candidate that New York-based Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech are advancing: their vaccine was found to be more that 90% effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19. If this vaccine should eventually work as well in the general population as it is working with the 43,538 participants in the Pfizer/BioNTech Phase 3 clinical study, it is practically impossible to overstate the momentous implication of this discovery. Not only will this vaccine save many, many lives that would have been lost to Covid-19 in the coming months and years, but it will ultimately enable the global economy, and indeed humanity itself, to come back to life.

The Beginning Of The End For Covid-19

To us, it seems investors are basically saying, collectively, that they believe that the Pfizer/BioNTech (and other) vaccines now in the pipeline represent the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of course, there are many things that need to happen logistically, in terms of further vaccine testing, production, distribution and administration, for the vaccine to put a stop to the spread of Covid-19, but markets appear to be signaling that the tide is turning on the pandemic.

Investors Betting Life Comes Back In 2021

While the overall markets have sprinted higher so far in November, the complexion of the rally is also telling. In the months after markets hit bottom on March 23rd, technology stocks and other “work-from-home” stocks led the way higher, far outperforming more economically sensitive asset classes, such as small- and mid-cap stocks, and sectors such as financials, industrials and energy. November, so far, has been the reverse as investors apparently reposition for our economy to reawaken in 2021.

Despite the encouraging progress on vaccines and therapeutics, the worst of the pandemic is probably still ahead of us, unfortunately. Given the infection rates now, however, the next few months will be a grim stretch for the country as we cope with a flood of cases. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.

Please call or email if you would like to discuss your investment strategy.

You can also schedule a meeting with us here:

Schedule with Orion

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Holiday Sidewalk Sale Coming To Orange Ave – Dec. 5 & 6, 2020

All the heartwarming traditions of our Annual Holiday Parade will be sorely missed this year, but the team at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce...
Read more
Business

A Rare Triple Play: The Health Savings Account (HSA)

Business owners, self-employed professionals and anyone else who has the flexibility to choose between a variety of health insurance plans might consider enrolling in...
Read more
Business

Learn About Fair Trade Décor’s Lucuma Artisans!

If you are familiar with Fair Trade, you likely know that everything we do is for the artisans. Talented individuals across the world create...
Read more
Business

Coronado-Based Sushi Affair Thanks Sharp Coronado Hospital with Platters of Sushi

Prior to the pandemic, business for Coronado-based Sushi Affair was set to soar. Their beautifully presented platters won the contract for all the live...
Read more
Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
Business

Maintaining Your Windows’ Shine Between Cleanings

Professional window cleaning is the best way to maintain the appearance of your windows. Unless you, or your housekeeper, have professional window cleaning equipment,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement, Part 3

by Jeff Rotherham, CFP®, MSAFP Defeating The Horsemen Part III of IIIThis is part three of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horseman of Retirement Income”. In part...
Read more
Business

Vaccine Progress Buoys Investors

Investors Keeping Faith As confirmed virus cases continue to grow across the U.S., predominately on the West Coast and in the Sunbelt, investors seem to...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement

This is part two of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horsemen of Retirement.” In part one we introduced you to the Four Horsemen...
Read more
Business

Is Your Portfolio Too Risky?

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has caused record volatility in financial markets around with world.  The U.S. stock market lost roughly a third of...
Read more
Business

The Most Powerful Retirement Plan You Have Never Heard of…

A Tale Of Two Tax Bills Mike and Mark are identical twins. Both are 58 years old and have successful medical practices. Their practices are...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.