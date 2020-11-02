Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Monday, November 2, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
CommunityCommunity NewsEducation

CSF Mystery-Themed Benefit Auction Raises More than $140,000 for Coronado Schools!

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Thanks to more than 800 teams of detectives who participated in the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) “Who Dunnit” Benefit Auction, the Coronado mystery has been solved! And in the process, community members helped raise more than $140,000 for Coronado Schools.

- Advertisement -

“We are so grateful to our sponsors and the support of the community to help preserve STEM and art enrichment activities for our Coronado school children,” said Jeanmarie Bond, CEO of CSF. “It was amazing to watch everyone come together in their detective gear to solve the ‘crime,’ and the energy during the live auction and dance parties was infectious!”

The Rodgers family of detectives played along from their home in the Coronado Cays.

- Advertisement -

Families of detectives watched the event live as they pieced together clues to solve a fictitious Coronado crime, enjoying guest appearances from local celebs like Mayor Richard Bailey, Chief of Police Charles Kaye, and more. According to CSF, the money raised at this year’s events will go to the next school year to help fund programs like iLab, Visual and Performing Arts, band, and more.

“The funds we are raising now will be used next year, when hopefully we can be together again in some way, shape or form,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for CSF. “We know students will want to have access to their favorite classes and electives, whether that be robotics, KCMS Broadcasting, choir, or coding.”

- Advertisement -

Other event highlights included the action-packed live auction, where viewers attempted to stealthily outbid one another on everything from vacations to Hawaii and dude ranches to elaborate dinners and orthodontia packages. Alex Adamson, a 2009 Coronado High School graduate, scored the motherload, scooping up the Aloha Getaway, Trivia Night with Casey Tanaka, as well as the boat cruise to the Bali Hai. She said it was her way to give back to the schools that gave her so much.

“I’m incredibly grateful for everything Coronado schools did for me throughout my life, as both a student and an athlete,” said Adamson. “I’m thrilled to see the way the CSF team pulled together to make a fun evening, despite the circumstances of COVID.”

Parent detectives delighted in the short clips sent in by their children, as they talked about what they loved most about school. The kids discussed everything from iLab to dance and painting, even showing off some of their work.

Donna Salof, presenting sponsor for the CSF Benefit Auction for the fourth year running, celebrated the evening with a small group of friends at a watch party.

“It warms my heart to see the community come together to support Coronado Schools during such a challenging time,” says Salof. “Together we can turn the tide and bolster our resolve to make something great out of this situation, while continuing to put our children’s education first.”

Did you miss the event? Not to worry! Families are still invited to play along and solve the crime! With a $100 donation, families are invited to pick up their own mystery kits, and watch the “crime” section of the evening with their kids, decipher the clues and catch the criminal. (You’ll never believe who dunnit). Simply email leanne@csfkids.org.

CSF wants to thank presenting sponsor Donna Salof, as well as the 2020 Business Auction Sponsors Mary Jo Morgan, the Hotel Del Coronado, Alan Kinzel, MRV Law Incorporated, Pacific Western Bank, Isabella Avenue Dentistry, Molly Haines McKay Berkshire Hathaway Realtor, California American Water, Ken Morris CFA CFP Merrill Lynch, Katie Herrick Coldwell Banker Realtor, Coronado Bliss Salon and Nicolls Design & Build for making this event possible.

You’ll never believe “who dunnit.”

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will help The Coronado Times publish informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

2020 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council and School Board

Editor's Note:  Please check back for updates.Coronado election results for Mayor, City Council and School Board will be reported here as data is released...
Read more
Community News

Science: A School Subject Emerges as a Hot-Button Political Issue

By Victoria Knight, Kaiser Health News October 30, 2020At the top of Dr. Hiral Tipirneni’s to-do list if she wins her congressional race: work with...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Nov. 2

 The State of California, which usually assesses each County’s Tier placement on Tuesdays of each week, has confirmed that it will not release an...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Don’t Miss the 2020 CSF Telethon – Wednesday, May 6 Online

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect, support and honor the Coronado community and watch a memorable class of 2020 student tribute during the CSF...
Read more
Education

Coming Together to Support the Community ~ Meet the Hosts of Coronado’s 2020 CSF Telethon

Coronado students, teachers, staff and community members will join together, virtually, to host the 2020 Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) Telethon May 6th. In a...
Read more
Community News

The Show Will Go On! CSF Telethon Rescheduled for May 6

The 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6th from 5-9 pm. As...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon Slated for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Coronado students and teachers will star in the 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm...
Read more
Stage

More Than 40 Local Artists to Compete In Fourth Annual Coronado’s Talent

Tickets are on sale now for the fourth annual Coronado’s Talent on the main stage at the Coronado High School Theatre, Saturday, February 22,...
Read more
Education

Summer Vacation is Almost Here – Are You Ready?

CSF's Summer Enrichment classes start Monday, June 17th. Keep their minds active with education-focused classes taught by their favorite teachers, so you'll be ready...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.