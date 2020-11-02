Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Coronado’s Zoe Hunt to Compete in Miss Teen USA

Zoe Hunt, Miss California Teen USA,  moves on to compete at the Miss Teen USA pageant this weekend, Nov 6th - 7th, 2020 in Memphis, TN at the iconic Graceland, Home of Elvis Presley. This event will happen with several Covid precautions in place. Stream it via Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/MissTeenUSA/

By Coronado Times

Zoe with the Miss California Teen USA crown. Submitted photo.

Zoe, an 18 year old recently graduated from Coronado High School this last June, 2020. Now a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA (studying remotely this semester due to Covid), Zoe is majoring in Public Relations with an interest in Broadcast Journalism. A long time resident of Coronado, CA since age 4, Zoe says, “ I have loved growing up in this small town where we can get anywhere we need to by walking or biking. I even remember biking to school and the beach since I was in kindergarten.” Zoe is the first Coronado resident to hold the title of Miss California Teen USA and is honored to represent her hometown, San Diego County and the beautiful state of California at this event.
Zoe at “The Night to Shine” Event for Best Buddies with her friend Richard. Submitted photo.

Crowned in January, 2020, this year wasn’t quite what Zoe pictured since the pandemic stripped away most in person events and appearances but Zoe has rolled with the changes quickly adapting to doing her part to protect others by wearing a face mask and social distancing while letting her voice be heard via Zoom and social media efforts.  A competitive kayaker, Zoe advocates for the youth to find balance between their devices and getting outside to be active. She has volunteered her time to teach kids how to kayak and learn other water sports.

She has also started a couple social media campaigns that she has rolled out for this purpose… “GOGA” – Get Outside and Get Active” as well as “Get Fit Fridays” which she believes is a great way to jump start the weekend. “I used to be addicted to my phone but there is something magical and freeing when we get outside and live our own lives. I am at my happiest when I am out on the water but I also love hiking, long walks, boogie boarding and skiing. I want to help young kids figure out what they love about the outdoors and pursue it with passion.” Zoe’s passion for the water has transitioned to her efforts to help protect our oceans. She advocates for the “Surfrider Foundation” which is an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans.

 

Zoe getting onto the water for kayaking practice. Submitted photo.

Another organization Zoe has gotten involved with since holding the title, is “Best Buddies” which is dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “I find this organization so heartwarming and good for the soul. I have met so many great people since becoming involved and my world is brighter because of it. I can’t wait to become even more involved in such an honorable cause. Everyone needs and deserves a best friend.”
Now as for this weekend’s event, Zoe is thrilled to walk the stage at Miss Teen USA, a dream of hers since she was a little girl. “I can’t wait to meet so many wonderful girls on this week long journey and know that regardless of the outcome, the experience and friendships I make will be one of a lifetime. There is so much competition in our life but it doesn’t mean we can’t support each other along the way and enjoy the journey with each other.” Good luck Zoe. We wish you the best!
Stream it via Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/MissTeenUSA/
