Coronado’s Zoe Hunt to Compete in Miss Teen USA

Zoe, an 18 year old recently graduated from Coronado High School this last June, 2020. Now a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA (studying remotely this semester due to Covid), Zoe is majoring in Public Relations with an interest in Broadcast Journalism. A long time resident of Coronado, CA since age 4, Zoe says, “ I have loved growing up in this small town where we can get anywhere we need to by walking or biking. I even remember biking to school and the beach since I was in kindergarten.” Zoe is the first Coronado resident to hold the title of Miss California Teen USA and is honored to represent her hometown, San Diego County and the beautiful state of California at this event.

Crowned in January, 2020, this year wasn’t quite what Zoe pictured since the pandemic stripped away most in person events and appearances but Zoe has rolled with the changes quickly adapting to doing her part to protect others by wearing a face mask and social distancing while letting her voice be heard via Zoom and social media efforts. A competitive kayaker, Zoe advocates for the youth to find balance between their devices and getting outside to be active. She has volunteered her time to teach kids how to kayak and learn other water sports.

She has also started a couple social media campaigns that she has rolled out for this purpose… “GOGA” – Get Outside and Get Active” as well as “Get Fit Fridays” which she believes is a great way to jump start the weekend. “I used to be addicted to my phone but there is something magical and freeing when we get outside and live our own lives. I am at my happiest when I am out on the water but I also love hiking, long walks, boogie boarding and skiing. I want to help young kids figure out what they love about the outdoors and pursue it with passion.” Zoe’s passion for the water has transitioned to her efforts to help protect our oceans. She advocates for the “Surfrider Foundation” which is an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans.