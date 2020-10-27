Emerald Keepers’ Halloween Treat – Look for Painted Rocks This Weekend

With Halloween looking a little different this year, Emerald Keepers wanted to share a little treat with the community. Emerald Keepers is a local non-profit leading a growing community-based effort to care for our coastal community, ensure Coronado’s sustainability for generations to come, and serve as a model for other communities.

Team members painted rocks at socially distanced tables earlier this month. “It was like a little oasis for my soul being able to connect with friends and neighbors who care about each other and our beautiful environment,” Miho Leonard said. “It was so fun.”

“The idea was to spread a little light and positivity,” explained Amy Steward. “With trick-or-treating being discouraged, it seemed the perfect treat for the community.”

Keep your eye out for Emerald Keepers’ ocean and nature inspired painted rocks starting Friday, 10/30. Should you find one, please post a photo on social media and tag Emerald Keepers. Emerald Keepers hopes you enjoy your treat.

Please visit the website (EmeraldKeepers.org) to learn more!