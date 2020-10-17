Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 17, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EducationFeatured

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

By Christine Van Tuyl

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community members watched the three-hour meeting live on the district’s website, coronadousd.net, while board members, sitting behind new plexiglass shields, discussed phased school re-openings and equity committee selection criteria, and voiced concerns over a teacher union report and allegations from school board candidates.

- Advertisement -

Board member Maria Simon highlighted the excitement and relief of students and teachers to be back in the classroom after several visits made to school sites.

“The teachers were joyous to be back in the classrooms with their students,” said Simon, in reference to her visits to Village Elementary and Silver Strand Elementary. “I’ve walked these halls for seventeen years, and I’ve seen a lot of challenges and drama, but COVID takes the cake.”

- Advertisement -

She commended school principals for navigating “nightmare” logistics with graciousness and professionalism, encompassing the erection of pop-up tents, sanitization stations, am/pm cohort assignments, and more.

Simon went on to chastise the five school board candidates, who she said unfairly blamed teachers for the relatively low number of Coronado High School graduates who qualify for UC and CSU admissions, compared to students from other districts.

- Advertisement -

“Suggesting that our teachers aren’t focusing on basic core academics, that our third graders aren’t mastering reading, or that we have too many tech gadgets getting in the way…it’s ridiculous,” said Simon.  “Our high school students are more than academically prepared and capable [to meet the requirements for UC and CSU schools].”

Simon said that the school board candidates should be well aware that the district has, last March–after much research and study–adopted a “four-by-four” bell schedule beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, which allows CHS students to take eight additional classes over the course of their high school career. She said this move is a “game changer” and will give CHS students the leverage they need to compete for UC and CSU admissions. She encouraged the school board candidates to read the district’s long range plan on the district website.

Superintendent Karl Mueller expressed gratitude for the five members of the community who are vying for a seat on the CUSD School Board, and said they clearly demonstrate sincere concern for the students.

“The level of care, sincerity and concern for the students from the candidates that are running for school board is something we should be proud of, as there are a lot of communities that don’t have such amazing options,” said Mueller.

At this time, Mueller said that the district is finishing up the second week of Phase 2 reopening, whereby 85% of elementary students are receiving in-person instruction, and 15% are continuing to learn with Bridge [virtual learning]. He said the district will continue to be guided by “hopeful and responsible decision making,” and it remains the desire to have students return to campus as quickly and safely as possible, without compromising the continuity of education.

Dr. Megan Battle returned to update the board on reopening plans, whereby CMS cohorts will begin to return to campus. Cohorts include ELD, Literacy Lab, English 8 Foundations, Advanced Art, APA, 6th grade wheel, and academic support cohorts.

An email from a parent expressed dismay that CMS students who chose choir and band for their electives were not included in the current phase of re-opening, and were not yet allowed back to campus in any form. The parent requested that students in these electives—assuming performing is not yet authorized—be invited back to campus in a safe form, giving them an equitable on-campus experience like their peers.

Mueller assured board members that the principals of the secondary schools are busy “combing through student rosters” in all specials and elective courses to try to create these on-campus experiences. He said by December 1, every single student would have an on-campus option.

A recorded report from the ACT (Association of Coronado Teachers) seemed to ruffle some feathers when it expressed teacher concerns over mental health, anxiety over live-streaming [teaching in-person, while teaching remotely to online learners simultaneously], and safety concerns.

“We know that it’s not safe to return in person, which is why many districts around us aren’t planning on returning to their classrooms until next year,” the report said.

CUSD Board President Julie Russell, who earlier commended the four CUSD principals for their work and leadership on school re-openings, said the ACT report “got under her skin.”

“Everyone globally is struggling, everyone is giving 110%, everyone is inconvenienced, yet we are finding that a teacher, who is not a medical personnel, stating that they know it’s not safe to come back to school when our schools are following CDC guidelines, and 85% of our students want to come back, it does not bode well…” said Russell. “Teachers have been designated as essential workers, and it’s time to recognize that and appreciate it.”

Russell later said that some “amazing things” are happening as the result of the current situation, and that she appreciated the honesty and frustration expressed by the ACT report.

Dr. Battle said that there are already two educators that are live streaming in the district, and although there are challenges, it is working.

“[Live streaming] is an opportunity to provide equity of access and a continuity of learning for kids on campus, and at home, and it gives us flexibility,” said Dr. Battle. “We are in consultation with the county office with best practices for live streaming…it is happening in districts around us, and they are doing it, they are experiencing it, and it’s working.”

Dr. Battle said the district is determined to provide resources to teachers to help them live stream with success, and live streaming will be implemented only when appropriate.

Mueller underscored the notion that live streaming is not a “magic solution” and it will not be rolled out blindly. He said it will be implemented strategically for situations that make it achievable.

When it comes to the Equity Action Plan, Niamh Foley, Director of Student Services for CUSD, said the district is moving right along, in spite of logistical challenges presented by the global pandemic. She shared the district is working hard on creating the Equity Committee, although the selection criteria was met with some confusion.

The Equity Committee, to be made up of CUSD staff, students, parents, and other community members, will guide, but not direct, action and initiatives, and exist as an integral resource to help craft future initiatives and policy, according to Mueller. Ultimately, the committee will be made up of 30-40 people, all volunteers.

Board member Esther Valdez-Clayton said she wanted to make sure that the selection of the equity committee reflected the racial issues and different races, a notion underscored by board member Helen-Anderson Cruz, who said that the committee should have representation by those who have been marginalized. Pontes expressed that the idea of creation of the Equity Committee may not be quite as simple as imagined.

When it comes to the hiring of a diversity consultant, a sentiment expressed in several emails by CUSD students and parents, some board members expressed concern. Simon said that their short experience with a diversity consultant was “less than satisfying” and that she did not support spending money on a consultant, and that the members of the CUSD community were better equipped to advise, saying it could “do more harm than good.”

The next CUSD board meeting, scheduled for November 12, will provide valuable updates to CUSD parents, students and community members. Everyone is advised to continue checking updates from the district, and send in comments here.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
Education

Embark on Coding Adventures with Python for 4th through 8th Graders

The Coronado Public Library is launching a new series of programs teaching coding skills to children who may be missing out on traditional after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
Education

CHS Clubs Persevere During Pandemic

Coronado High School boasts 42 clubs this school year, covering a wide range of interests. Joining a club is a great way to earn...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

For School Board Candidate Whitney Antrim, Helping Others Through Conflict is a Way of Life

Whitney Antrim has a successful career as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego, a family with two young children, and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.