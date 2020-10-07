Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

By Jennifer Velez

Getting in the Halloween spirit on Glorietta Blvd. Photo: Coronado Times

- Advertisement -

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this fun and highly anticipated holiday enjoyable for the whole family. Parents always consider safety when it comes to Halloween, choosing the safest neighborhoods for their children to trick or treat, but 2020 takes the word safety to a whole new level.

The pandemic has made this year tough on kids as they adjusted to distance learning, lack of social interaction, and the cancelling of most of their favorite activities; and they need something fun to look forward to. Dressing up in creative costumes is a great escape, but it is important to note that costume masks do not replace the need for cloth facial coverings over the nose and mouth. Experts say there are safe ways to celebrate Halloween, but it will certainly look different than in the past.

- Advertisement -

Halloween is still on in Coronado with the city and Coronado MainStreet coming up with an innovative Trick-or-Treat drive-thru for up to 300 cars at one location in the Cays and one in the Village on Saturday, October 31 from 2 to 6 pm. There will be photo opportunities along the route and home movie cards and goodie bags for all children. Reservations must be made and resident registration opens on October 14, with non-resident registration beginning October 26. Choose your location and 20-minute timeslot by phone at 619-522-7342 or email recdept@coronado.ca.us.

The city will be sponsoring social media contests for kids, pets, and group costumes, house decorating and pumpkin decorating starting on October 9 and ending on November 1, with prizes awarded to the top winners on November 6. Stayed tuned for details.

- Advertisement -

Get your pets set for this year’s PAWS “Howloween” celebration on Sunday, October 25 from 12 to 4 pm, which will include professional pet photography, a pumpkin carving contest and more. The event is free with the donation of a collar, leash, or toy in good condition. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

The Hotel del Coronado will offer spooky night bonfires under the stars from October 16 through October 21 from 5:30 to 8 pm. During the Ghost Roast, Kate Morgan will tell her tragic tale as guests enjoy s’mores around a beach bonfire. Participants can also order munchies from a set menu. For more information, check out HotelDel.com/events.

The city will also support COVID-safe special events during the month of October, in collaboration with MainStreet and other Coronado-based organizations. Margarita Avenue will not be closed off to vehicle traffic this year to discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating. Several Margarita Avenue residents that I spoke with said that many of their neighbors will not be participating this year, but a few are looking for ways to provide a socially distanced experience. The city encourages low-risk Halloween activities and discourages high-risk virus spreading events.

In order to respect social distancing guidelines and the health and safety of those around you, check out the CDC holiday safety guidelines with risk assessments. Additionally, the County of San Diego has detailed safe ways to celebrate. More details at the bottom of this article.

Coronado usually goes all out for Halloween with a myriad of spooky festivities: the closure to automobiles on Margarita Avenue busting with ghoulish decorations and goblins galore, URT Spook Costume Surf, thousands of kids and adults trick or treating at “Downtown Goes Ghostly” where local businesses on Orange Avenue have been handing out treats for more than 20 years, Halloween Happenings for families sponsored by the Recreation and Golf Services, The Del’s annual Hallo-wine party, and even a scary walk-through asylum in the 800 block of H Avenue, and the ever-popular showcase of kids’ creativity with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Window Decorating (which is still happening — the kids will paint the windows on October 25). Even though many of these are cancelled, there is still lots of fun to be had, and you can get the whole family involved coming up with creative ways to celebrate.

A Few Fun Fall Ideas Outside of Coronado ~

Show your Padres pride with a Padres-themed decorated pumpkin. Enter it in the #PadresPumpkins contest on Twitter or Instagram for a chance to win a Padres prize pack. Get details and the pumpkin stencils on the Padres Fans website.

succulent pumpkins
Image: Library’s 2019 autumn craft event

Bates Nut Farm has been providing family fun for more than 90 years in Valley Center and this year is no exception. A variety of pumpkins: Big Macs, Ghost, Cinderella, Jack-O-Lanterns, minis, squash, and gourds, and other fall décor can be found throughout this 100-acre ranch. After checking out the pumpkin patch, don’t miss the candy, nuts, and treats at the store. Kids can enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo and straw maze, a scarecrow contest, a Howl-o-Ween doggie costume contest and parade, and weekends bring an array of food trucks. They have late nights on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. For all the details, visit their website at batesnutfarm.biz/.

Julian apple picking can include gathering the family to pick your own apples right out of the orchard. Although most of the farms have already closed for u-pick this season, some locations still sell fresh apples and produce. Enjoy the quaint town of Julian and pick up your favorite variety of apple pie and check out the candy stores for kids and adults alike.  Check out VisitJulian.com.

Pumpkin Station will have pumpkin patches, rides, and petting zoos at their Rancho Bernardo, Mission Valley and Bonita (not Plaza Bonita) locations this year, but not at their Del Mar and National City (Plaza Bonita) sites. Check out all the safe fun at PumpkinStation.com.

SeaWorld Spooktacular  Families looking for Halloween fun can enjoy physically distanced dance parties, all new cookie decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo, fall flavor-inspired menu items and candy (of course), from October 2 through November 1. For more information, go to SeaWorld.com.

Haunted Aquarium Remix runs the whole month of October and takes spooky science fun outdoors with new animal encounters and activities for kids ages 2 through 10, with fun décor for the whole family. Get the details at Aquarium.UCSD.edu.

Drive-Thru Scream Zone runs through October 31 and showcases San Diego’s favorite fright fest, the Scream Zone, in a drive-thru experience — not for the faint of heart, at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” More scary details available at TheScreamZone.com.

Halloween graveyard on Fifth Street. Photo: Coronado Times

We checked in to see what costumes are popular this year and discovered the ever-beloved dinosaurs and superheroes are still hits, as well as Harley Quinn, Super Mario, Little Avocados, Fortnite characters, and health care workers, to name a few. Looking on the bright side, most of us are going to save a bundle of money not buying our usual enormous candy supply to hand out to the throngs of trick or treaters. Families in the U.S. generally spend more than $2.6 billion on candy for Halloween.

Let’s celebrate this Halloween together safely.

From the CDC website:

These lower risk Halloween activities can be safe alternatives:

  • Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
  • Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
  • Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
  • Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

Not allowed/recommended activities:

  • Door-to-door trick or treating
  • Haunted houses
  • In-person gatherings and events, (block parties, festivals, live entertainment)
-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Nado Halloween Drive for Monarch School

From Girl Scout Troop #5548Dear Coronado,Please help us make it a fun Halloween for underprivileged kids at the Monarch School! There will be no...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado to Host Virtual Workshop on the City’s Housing Element (Oct. 22)

The City is set to “virtually” kick off the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update to Coronado’s General Plan to incorporate the state’s new requirements into...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Oct. 5, 2020

Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier. The county’s state-calculated, adjusted...
Read more
Community News

Krista Keating-Joseph Publishes ‘Charlie, Don’t Be a Hero’ Remembering the Life of Charles Keating IV

Krista Keating-Joseph never imagined she'd be writing a memoir about her son Charlie. But after Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Charles H. Keating IV,...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 and the Flu: How to Fight the Two

The novel coronavirus and influenza may be different viruses, but they can be fought in many of the same ways, most of which we've...
Read more
Community News

Community Gives Thanks to Coronado Police and Fire Departments

It's always nice to feel appreciated. And it's also nice to be the giver of appreciation. Dozens of community members and businesses came together...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Short Council Meeting Focused on Awards and COVID-19 Business Accommodations

For the first time in months, the City Council began its September 15 meeting with a ceremonial presentation to proclaim “Arts in Education Week”...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Mike Canada is Ready to Tackle Issues with Diverse Experience

With dedication and diverse experience, Mike Canada would like to get to work on the CUSD Governing Board. He has lived in Coronado for...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: Meet Some of the Coronado Police Department

A number of programs have been implemented over the years to acquaint the public with the Coronado Police Department (CPD). For example, the Senior...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
People

Carter Grimes: From the Nado Sun to the Avon Farms Ice

When you think of Southern California sports, what comes to mind? Is it surfing? Water polo? Swimming? Or perhaps baseball or soccer? Whatever sport...
Read more
Education

CUSD Message from Superintendent – Phase 2 Begins

Happy Saturday, CUSD Community.We are excited to welcome students in Phase 2 back to campus on Monday! Guidance states using a gradual implementation of cohorting in...
Read more
Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.