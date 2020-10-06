City of Coronado to Host Virtual Workshop on the City’s Housing Element (Oct. 22)

The City is set to “virtually” kick off the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update to Coronado’s General Plan to incorporate the state’s new requirements into this important policy document and to hear from residents.

The Community Development Department will host a public workshop at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, via the teleconferencing tool Zoom, for residents interested in learning more about and participating in the process.

The Housing Element is a required part of the City’s General Plan, which is a comprehensive policy document that establishes the City’s future development goals as well as its land use designations and policies. The Housing Element portion assesses the City’s existing and future housing needs. The Housing Element also identifies future housing growth need by income category; expresses official goals, policies, programs and objectives for housing growth; and requires certification by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Notwithstanding the City’s legal challenge to address the flawed methodology and use of an unfair weighted vote to adopt a housing allocation that assigned Coronado an 1,800% increase from its prior housing allocation cycle, the City is statutorily required to move forward with the Housing Element update.

Following the workshop, the City will conduct a survey of residents on issues related to the Housing Element from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22. A public review of the draft Housing Element is expected to be completed by early 2021, followed by a second community workshop and survey. Public hearings are set to begin by spring of 2021.

Click here to register for the virtual workshop via Zoom. For project updates, click here or visit the Community Development Department’s web page under Housing Element Update. For questions, contact Senior Planner Jesse Brown at (619) 522-2415 or jbrown@coronado.ca.us.

