Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, October 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentTravelVideo

Vandemic Adventure: Returning to Coronado (video)

By Morgan Willis

After returning to Coronado I’ve had some time to reflect on my adventures. The time I spent traveling around both California and the Pacific Northwest was life changing, and I learned so much from being out on the road. In this video I look back on my journey and reflect on the lessons I learned along the way.

- Advertisement -

I’ll be back in Coronado for a while, but will be taking Bhumi on a trip to Arizona within the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

- Advertisement -

Next stop: Flagstaff!

Relive Morgan’s Vandemic travels here.

- Advertisement -

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Morgan Willis
Morgan Willis
Morgan grew up in Coronado and attended Coronado High School. He recently graduated college at Arizona State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is now traveling around the country in a Eurovan, sharing stories from the road.

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Kyle Boatwright

Born and raised in Coronado, Kyle Boatwright has transformed his graffiti art into a full-time, rewarding career. Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on...
Read more
Dining

Hotel del Coronado Debuts Cabana’s ‘Neighborhood’

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has reached another milestone in its $400 million Master Plan reimagination with the opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood.’ The...
Read more
Entertainment

Artist Profile: Dave Samara, Bagpipes (video)

The plaintive call of bagpipes, yes bagpipes, sings out on Orange Avenue most Saturday afternoons as musician Dave Samara seeks to help a local...
Read more
Community News

Arts Education Week: Virtual Recital (video)

In celebration of Arts Education Week, join Mariah Gillespie, Coronado's Cultural Arts Commissioner for arts education, and enjoy performances of Coronado musicians - voice,...
Read more
Business

Cruise Ship Skeleton Crews Have Room to Roam

The skeleton crews aboard the offshore cruise ships, Celebrity’s Eclipse and Millennium, may be in a holding pattern, but are still doing their duties...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Hitting the Road to Explore a New World

At the beginning of March 2020, I had big plans. I would soon graduate college, fly to Europe and hike the Haute Route trail...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan TsengI am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica ThaeteWe are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.