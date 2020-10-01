Vandemic Adventure: Returning to Coronado (video)

After returning to Coronado I’ve had some time to reflect on my adventures. The time I spent traveling around both California and the Pacific Northwest was life changing, and I learned so much from being out on the road. In this video I look back on my journey and reflect on the lessons I learned along the way.

I’ll be back in Coronado for a while, but will be taking Bhumi on a trip to Arizona within the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

Next stop: Flagstaff!

Relive Morgan’s Vandemic travels here.

