Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado’s “The 92118” Facebook group. In the videos, candidates for this year’s Coronado City Council and CUSD Board elections answer questions on current issues.

New city council candidate videos will be added here as they are published. Find the CUSD board candidate videos here.

Thank you to the candidates Mike Donovan, John Duncan, Tim Rohan, Casey Tanaka for participating.

10-Second Tuesday Week 1: What is Your Top Priority?

20-Second Tuesday Week 2: Cross-Border Sewage

Summarize your position on the cross-border sewage pollution issue.

20-Second Tuesday Week 3: Regional Housing Needs Assessment

SANDAG has mandated more than 900 new housing units be built in Coronado over the next decade in its RHNA. The current city council has vigorously fought this decision, but its appeal has been denied. Where do you stand on this issue?