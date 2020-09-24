Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got there, almost 100 families descended upon the Coronado High School football field for the socially-distanced and super safe All Schools Movie and Back-to-School Bash on Friday, September 18. In the comfort of their plush, double-wide Urt beach towels or from the seats of their golf carts, families enjoyed the 1982 film E.T, the Extra-Terrestrial under the stars. The best part? More than $15,000 was raised for Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF), which helps fund arts enrichment activities and STEM in local schools.

For connection-starved families, the night was a welcome treat out of the house. Guests enjoyed some old-fashioned E.T. movie trivia from Casey Tanaka, and one lucky audience member—David Oden—won a Blue Pioneer inflatable stand-up paddle board from Isle Surf and SUP.

“We are so grateful to our presenting sponsor, the Clements Group—Lennie, Jan, and Chris Clements—for making this event come to life and for allowing us to bring the spirit of connection to our local community,” said Jeanmarie Bond, CEO of CSF. “We also want to thank Jack and Grace’s Pop Up Stand for raising more than $800, Urt for designing the plush towels, and Isle Surf and SUP for the amazing paddle board.”

In addition, CSF gives a big thank you to Fuzziwigs for providing candy for the movie snack packs, which were a huge hit.

“I loved eating the candy, especially the Swedish Fish,” said Holland Van Tuyl, third grader at Village Elementary, who attended the film with her big sister, Marley, and their Grandma in the family golf cart. Marley concurs. “The snack packs were super cool, and I loved the Sour Patch Kids.”

CSF looks forward to bringing the community more delightful events to nurture human connections and raise funds for our public schools.

“The event was a huge success, and it was amazing to experience something together as a community in real time,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Development at CSF. “I loved snuggling on the blanket with my kids, relaxing under the night sky, and enjoying the classic and uplifting film.”

For families that missed the event, or would prefer to have their own movie night, beach towels and snack baskets are still available with a donation of $100 to CSF. Email csf@csfkids.org to reserve yours. Stay tuned for more news on safe, fun, and family-friendly events.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.