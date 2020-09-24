Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, September 24, 2020

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

By Coronado Times

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75 from Caltrans to the City of Coronado.  View the 27 minute video here.

Taking control of SR75 will have a positive impact for local businesses and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to learn about the full history of this project as well as all the opportunities this affords Coronado in the future, from increased outdoor dining to a big Orange Avenue street fair (when safe to do so).

This relinquishment also includes the 282, aka 3rd & 4th Streets, and there are exciting plans for developing the Blue Star Highway and Avenue of the Heroes.

This video was recorded on Friday, September 18, 2020 and runs for just over 27 minutes.  Watch the video here.

Coronado Times
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

