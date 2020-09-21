Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool resources for the community.

The children’s area now features a homeschool resources section, replete with different homeschool curriculum and supplemental offerings for longtime and accidental homeschoolers. To browse the collection, simply type “homeschool resources” into the catalog search bar. Access to the curriculum in this collection allows families to “try before you buy.” Still growing, the homeschool resources collection includes an array of materials reflecting a variety of homeschool philosophies, from secular to faith-based.

“Parents want to know which support networks they can join, and they want an idea of which materials may be best suited for their child. Our homeschool resources provide a sampling of what they can expect. We want parents to know they are not alone,” said Children’s Librarian Katia Graham.

On Thursday, September 24, at 7 pm, the library has arranged for local homeschool expert Erica Gapp to give a virtual presentation that will cover many aspects of homeschooling, such as how to homeschool legally in California, the various philosophies of homeschooling, and essential resources families can rely on for support. There will also be a question and answer session. Registration for the Zoom link to the “Homeschool 101” talk is available up through the library’s online calendar.

That’s not all, the library is working on a homeschool resources page for its website and providing outreach to local homeschool groups. Graham said the library’s programming, from the popular children’s book bundle program to story times and Tinker Tuesdays, can all come in useful for homeschool families. She welcomes them to contact her at kgraham@coronado.ca.us with any questions.