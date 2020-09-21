Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 21, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

By Coronado Public Library Events

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool resources for the community.

- Advertisement -

The children’s area now features a homeschool resources section, replete with different homeschool curriculum and supplemental offerings for longtime and accidental homeschoolers. To browse the collection, simply type “homeschool resources” into the catalog search bar. Access to the curriculum in this collection allows families to “try before you buy.” Still growing, the homeschool resources collection includes an array of materials reflecting a variety of homeschool philosophies, from secular to faith-based.

“Parents want to know which support networks they can join, and they want an idea of which materials may be best suited for their child. Our homeschool resources provide a sampling of what they can expect. We want parents to know they are not alone,” said Children’s Librarian Katia Graham.

On Thursday, September 24, at 7 pm, the library has arranged for local homeschool expert Erica Gapp to give a virtual presentation that will cover many aspects of homeschooling, such as how to homeschool legally in California, the various philosophies of homeschooling, and essential resources families can rely on for support. There will also be a question and answer session. Registration for the Zoom link to the “Homeschool 101” talk is available up through the library’s online calendar.

- Advertisement -

That’s not all, the library is working on a homeschool resources page for its website and providing outreach to local homeschool groups. Graham said the library’s programming, from the popular children’s book bundle program to story times and Tinker Tuesdays, can all come in useful for homeschool families. She welcomes them to contact her at kgraham@coronado.ca.us with any questions.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

A Day in the Life of a Quarantined Teen: Distance Learning Edition

With the virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year, my high school career did not begin as expected. Instead of bustling hallways, piles of...
Read more
Education

CUSD Reopening Update: Phase 2

We welcomed our first cohort of students back on campus this week! As we monitor this first phase, we are actively planning for the...
Read more
Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on...
Read more
Education

Library Offers Dramatic New Program for Young Actors

Do you have a star in the making at home? Coronado Public Library proudly presents a new online drama series for youth participants, ages...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more
Education

Too Much Screen Time With Distance Learning?

With distance learning well underway and an unusually excessive amount of time spent at home for many, some students have found themselves on technology...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Inspired by a True Nature Story, Library Program Takes Flight

August is hurricane season, but what does that mean for birds? Pick up your own free copy of the book Numenia and the Hurricane by...
Read more
Community News

Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library invites community members to explore different spices used in dishes...
Read more
Community News

More from the Library! Prizes, Activities, Storytimes & More

As the Dive Into Discovery Summer Reading Program comes to a close, kids and teens are invited to pick up their prizes during the...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Library Expands Cardholder Access to 22 Million Titles

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have access to books in 68 academic and public libraries throughout California and Nevada using the library’s...
Read more
Community News

Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding Beginning Aug. 10

Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding! This year, Coronado Public Library’s annual Harry Potter Day, a summer...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Library Launches Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for Grown Ups!

The Coronado Public Library has launched a Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for adults!In addition to encouraging participants to connect to a variety of library...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue - do not put in...
Read more
City of Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

For John Duncan--who’s running for Coronado City Council--it was all a dream.In 2006, before he lived here full-time, Duncan rented a historic home on...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

Six months after the county shut down in response the coronavirus in mid-March, Sharp Coronado CEO Susan Stone shares what the COVID-19 numbers currently...
Read more
City of Coronado

Short Council Meeting Focused on Awards and COVID-19 Business Accommodations

For the first time in months, the City Council began its September 15 meeting with a ceremonial presentation to proclaim “Arts in Education Week”...
Read more
Community News

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

It's been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.