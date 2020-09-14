Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 14, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentCommunityPeople

Coronado Screen Writer, Chuck McCue, Unleashes New Film ‘ALIVE.’

By Alyssa K. Burns

Alive movie poster
Photo from alivethemovie.com

Chuck McCue

Chuck McCue has lived in Coronado for 15 years. When he was in his late teens and early 20s he pursued acting before switching paths to practice law. However, his passion for film remained. After 20 years as a lawyer, he ultimately got back into commercials in the early 2000s. Now, he is taking his shot behind the camera.

- Advertisement -

Chuck shares, “I have a writing partner [Jules Vincent]. We got tired of trying to sell scripts and decided to make our own movie.” Chuck enjoys having a partner to work with. He says, “it feels like you’re just talking. The hard part is getting it written down on paper.” Advice he gives is, “don’t be afraid to throw out a dumb idea. Don’t censor yourself.” Chuck and Jules have a diverse range of writing. Chuck shares that their first script was about Leighton Rees, the first World Professional Darts Champion.

ALIVE. The Process

Thomas Cocquerel as Male Patient. Photo from alivethemovie.com

- Advertisement -

ALIVE. originated in mid 2015. Chuck explains that it takes six months to a year to get a script where you want it. After that, it took another year to raise funds. But Chuck laughs, “once it gets going, it goes fast!” The film was shot in Calgary, Canada and from pre-production to final was three months. It only took 16 days to shoot and then six months after for post production. The film was originally slated for a March opening but due to COVID and theaters shutting down, the film is now being released in mid September. Chuck is positive as he shares that this timing also works out well as it is now in time for Halloween season.

From Sept 11 – 17, ALIVE. is screening exclusively on Knotfest.com, which is the band Slipknot’s platform. Chuck explains, “Slipknot really responded to the film and M Shawn Crahan (better known to fans as ‘Clown’) did a special re-score of the trailer.” ALIVE. will be hitting the Video on Demand platforms on September 18 (Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Fandango) as well as several virtual theaters, a drive-in in Bangor, Maine and the iconic Bel Aire Drive-In in Queens NY.

About the film’s success thus far, Chuck boasts, “We were really proud of the fact that we were an Audience Award Winner at the 2018 Austin Film Festival and won the Best Feature Audience Award at Fantaspoa in 2019, the largest genre festival in Latin America. ALIVE. also played in festivals in Mexico City, London, Germany and Canada as well through the US 2018-2019.”

ALIVE. Description

Cocquerel and Stopps as the patients. Photo from alivethemovie.com

Cranked Up Films, Good Deed Entertainment’s genre label, is releasing ALIVE., starring Thomas Cocquerel (The 100), Camille Stopps (Reign) and Angus Macfadyen (Strange Angel) in the U.S. to theaters (virtually) and on demand September 18.

In the chilling tale, a severely injured man (Cocquerel) and woman (Stopps) awaken in an abandoned sanitarium with no memory of who they are or what has happened. A sadistic caretaker (Macfadyen) discourages their questions and doles out punishments whenever they refuse to cooperate or try to escape. When they finally make their escape to freedom, they discover the answers to who they are – revealing even greater horror.

Director Rob Grant was awarded “Best Director” at both HorrorHaus Film Festival and New York City Horror Film Festival for the feature. The film’s additional honors include Austin Film Festival’s Audience Award, “Best Feature Film” at Atlanta Horror Film Festival and “Best Thriller Feature Film” from Shriekfest, among others.

——————————-

ALIVE. Review

Stopps as female patient. Photo from alivethemovie.com

ALIVE. opens with our protagonist bloodied in a deserted hospital room. His doctor tells him that “pain means you’re alive” in a way that is jolly yet sinister. I have seen my share of horror films, and this is one where some scenes are painful to watch. I jolt my head away and my husband talks me through what is happening in an unnerving force-feed scene. Further into the film, I feel my body tensing as the two patients attempt to make an escape. I know (while not really knowing) that something around the corner will shock me.

There are elements of the film that remind me of the notorious SAW series such as the creative torture scenes. I find myself shouting at the screen that these characters should have learned from Zombieland about the double tap! The film has a few different chapters to it, and is far more complex than I anticipate. It has an ending I could not have predicted, but yet, brought the whole film together nicely. It’s like anything I have ever seen and would recommend for any thriller seeker.

From 9/11 through 9/17 you can screen the film online here:

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

It’s Arts Education Week!

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission has put together an almost-all virtual week of events to celebrate the Arts in Education Week. The calendar of...
Read more
Community News

August Emerald Keeper of the Month: Helen Kupka

Twice a week, you will find Helen Kupka collecting trash left by beach-goers at Silver Strand State Beach. “I had always haphazardly picked up...
Read more
Business

Homegrown Ad Agency Wins YouTube Advertising Award

“You’re not a dish, you’re a man.” That’s the opening line of an ad for Dr. Squatch Soap Company that was named the top-performing direct-response...
Read more
Business

Coronado Residents Create Covid-19 Action Non-profit

What happens when you get an evacuated returned Peace Corps volunteer, a sports bar owner, and a grandmother together during a global pandemic? A...
Read more
People

Keeping it Clean on a Hot Morning

by Ivan DunnOn a very hot Labor Day weekend, three volunteers from the Coronado Rotary Club braved the heat, rode their bikes to...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board & Who’s Running

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
Community News

IT’S NEVER 2L8 Helps Coronado Celebrate 4th of July

IT'S NEVER 2L8, a Coronado local band, got creative this 4th of July to help Coronado celebrate the busiest day of the year. The...
Read more
Business

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages...
Read more
Business

Village Theatre, It’s Still Intermission

Village Theatre shut its doors in mid March and still does not have a reopening date. Lance Alspaugh of Vintage Theatres laughs, "I wish...
Read more
Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more
Business

Farewell to Cafe 1134 and Welcome to Parakeet Cafe

Cafe 1134On Thursday morning, a day before the closing of Cafe 1134, many locals made their way into the cafe for a final coffee....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rick and Lanette PerrymanPerhaps at no time in our community’s history has there been such an overwhelming need for sound leadership, and...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Vandalism Report on A AvenueVictim found car's windshield smashed...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Rotary’s 2020 Wine Tasting Goes Virtual; features Paso Robles Wine Country

The public is invited to Rotary’s End Polio Now Wine Tasting Event and Live Auction on Friday, Sept, 25 at 6 pm featuring the...
Read more
Community News

9/11 Memorial at Coronado High School – ‘Never Forget’

Coronado High School's Navy Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) placed flags in the CHS quad to honor and remember those that perished and...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Runs On Track Record

Mayor Richard Bailey said a friend who doesn’t live in Coronado texted him recently joking, “Congrats on having the job that literally no one...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.