Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Emerald Keepers to Screen “Public Trust”

By Emerald Keepers

Watch Public Trust September 18 – 20

Join the Discussion with Serge Dedina, September 22, 7pm 

In a time of growing polarization, Americans still share something in common: 640 million acres of public land. Held in trust by the federal government for all citizens of the United States, these places are a stronghold against climate change, sacred to native people, home to wildlife and intrinsic to our national identity. Public Trust, a new documentary from Patagonia Films, shows us how and why these precious lands are in great danger. We will be hosting a virtual screening of this powerful film between September 18 – 20 and a discussion with Serge Dedina, Director of WILDCOAST, on Tuesday, September 22 via Zoom.

Please RSVP herehttps://www.eventbrite.com/o/emerald-keepers-29256041711 for links and password.

Watch the Public Trust trailer:

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

