Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Community News

Annual FOCUS Holiday Boutique 2020 Goes Virtual

By Managing Editor

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) Annual Holiday Boutique has always been a highly anticipated event for FOCUS members, their friends and family, and the Coronado community overall. Held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, it was a great venue to start getting into the holiday spirit and get a jump start on your décor and gift shopping. Being greeted at the door with a glass of champagne and homemade cookies wasn’t bad either!

Photo courtesy of FOCUS

This year, the event will still happen but it is going VIRTUAL. So now you can do your holiday shopping in the comfort of your own home and maybe even in your pajamas. Sorry…you’ll have to provide your own champagne this year! Mark your calendars for November 7-15, 2020 to participate in this year’s event which will include many former vendors but also lots of new small businesses from the Coronado and San Diego area. There will also be a special FOCUS “booth” that instead of selling gently used items, as in the past, will sell a variety of NEW items, e.g., a Holland’s bike, ceramics, hotel stays and much, much more.

It is not to late to participate as a vendor if you have something you would like to sell through our boutique site. Just send an inquiry to info@focus-sdkids.org.

We will have a special preview of items going up for sale by the first of November. At that time, go to www.boutique.givesmart.com to view items.

As always, your purchases from the FOCUS booth will directly support local agencies assisting San Diego children in need, with special focus on foster children, homeless youth, handicapped and disadvantaged youth. Additionally, all merchants selling through our boutique also donate a percentage of their proceeds to FOCUS. Please plan on using our boutique this year to find those special items for your holiday events as well as special gifts for giving.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

