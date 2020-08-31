Tracking COVID-19: 163 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 163 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 158 one week ago.

Of the 163, 125 are listed in the 92118 residential zip code and 38 in the 92135 Navy North Island zip code. The 92135 number has remained at 38 since August 4 when 92118 was at 105.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

