Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, August 24, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Tracking COVID-19: Coronado Cases & Statistics, Plus San Diego Stats

Statistics from the County of San Diego with data through August 23, 2020.

By Managing Editor

Coronado counts 158 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 156 one week ago.

After Coronado had some larger daily test result spikes from late June through late July, the daily positive test numbers in Coronado have been 0, 1 or 2 since August 8.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

COVID-19 Case Data for San Diego South regions from the County as of August 18. are in the charts below. Includes data by sex, race/ethnicity, age, and hospitalization, ICU and death numbers.

- Advertisement -

Data and chart source: County of San Diego

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

Tracking San Diego COVID-19 Cases

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Relief From the Heat

The city is welcoming community members 50+ and adults with underlying health conditions to get some relief from the heat.Sit in a cool room...
Read more
Community News

The Buzz Around Town: New Fundraiser from CSF Might Land on Your Lawn!

The busy bees over at the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) aren’t wasting any time making sure Coronado students have access to exceptional learning opportunities...
Read more
Community News

The Most Important Two Minutes of Your Day

Take Good Care of Your Body, Your Mouth Included. It’s the Only Place You Have to Live: A Dental Health Series by Dr. Natalie Bailey...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: Meet Some of the Coronado Police Department

A number of programs have been implemented over the years to acquaint the public with the Coronado Police Department (CPD). For example, the Senior...
Read more
Community News

County Launches Recycle Right Campaign

Of course you recycle! You care; you want to protect the environment. But here’s a question — are you recycling right?You might not be....
Read more
Community News

Coronado Pet Adoption Stories – Austin Burks and Sox

At the end of his workday, Austin Burks enjoys coming home to a sweet, mellow cat that he first got to know at the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 156 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 156 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Could Be Removed From Watch List On August 18

The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents started...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.