Tracking COVID-19: Coronado Cases & Statistics, Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 158 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 156 one week ago.

After Coronado had some larger daily test result spikes from late June through late July, the daily positive test numbers in Coronado have been 0, 1 or 2 since August 8.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

COVID-19 Case Data for San Diego South regions from the County as of August 18 . are in the charts below. Includes data by sex, race/ethnicity, age, and hospitalization, ICU and death numbers.

Data and chart source: County of San Diego

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly: