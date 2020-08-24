The Buzz Around Town: New Fundraiser from CSF Might Land on Your Lawn!

The busy bees over at the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) aren’t wasting any time making sure Coronado students have access to exceptional learning opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and the Arts. In fact, starting on the very first day of school on August 27, 2020, several swarms of mischievous bees will be released to buzz around the island, landing on the front lawns of Coronado families. The families that are “stung” are encouraged to make a donation to CSF, and in turn, “sting” another family of their choice.

It’s all part of CSF’s Hive 365 campaign. Similar to the popular “You’ve Been Flocked” fundraiser—where flocks of plastic pink flamingos infiltrate front yards resulting in donations—the bees will descend upon home fronts of different Coronado households. After making a donation, the family will decide who will be “stung” next, placing the bees and the hive in the new family’s yard, encouraging them to make a donation and continuing the lifecycle of fun.

For this fundraiser to really take flight, the suggested donation is $365. This encourages parents, grandparents, and community members to invest $1 per child per day, totaling $365 for the year.

“Just like bees are vital to the community, so is your support,” says Mayor Richard Bailey. “Join Hive 365 to invest $1.00, per day, per student. Together, we can be the change that ensures our schools continue to offer a vibrant, cutting-edge curriculum to all 3200 students.”

The “You’ve Been Stung” fundraiser encourages the entire family to get involved. Parents and kids alike will have fun selecting the next family, and carrying out a tactical and covert operation for the “sting.” (If you’re lucky enough to get stung, be sure to take pictures of your lawn, share on social media, and hashtag #CSFyouvebeenstung. Pictures of undercover stinging operations are also welcome.)

“While bee stings are usually to be avoided, this is one time you actually want to get stung,” says Jeanmarie Bond, CEO of CSF. “Coronado is a community that cares, and our children’s education is of the utmost importance to us. We’re also a collegial, family-oriented community, and being part of this ‘stinging’ process will be great fun for all! Who wouldn’t want to be ‘stung’ for our kids?”

“‘You’ve Been Stung’ is an opportunity to show your Coronado spirit and support for our teachers and students,” says Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for CSF. “We hope that when community members pass a home that’s been ‘stung,’ it brings a smile to their faces and reminds them of the wonderful ‘hive’ that is Coronado.”

Find out more at csfkids.org/youvebeenstung.

Signs generously made by Coronado Sign Company.