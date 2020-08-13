Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library invites community members to explore different spices used in dishes around the world.

Registrants will pick up the monthly spice selection at the library, cook with it, and join other food enthusiasts on Zoom to talk about what they made, what they might like to try next, and their thoughts about the spice.

The first meeting will be held via Zoom on Friday, August 28, at 2 pm. To register click HERE or send an email to rsvp@coronado.ca.us. You will then receive a Zoom invitation and instructions on how to pick up a spice packet for the August “Spice It Up, Coronado” program.

For the month of August, we will be exploring Baharat, a popular Middle Eastern spice blend. All spices come pre-packaged with ingredients clearly listed on each packet.

Programs are made possible by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.